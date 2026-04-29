European Commission (EC) Approves Henlius and Organon’s POHERDY® (pertuzumab), the First Approved Biosimilar to PERJETA (pertuzumab) in Europe

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK), and Organon (NYSE: OGN) today announced the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for POHERDY® (pertuzumab) 420 mg/14 mL injection for intravenous use, the first and only approved biosimilar to PERJETA (pertuzumab) in Europe, for all indications of the reference product.1

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“As the first, and currently the only, pertuzumab biosimilar in Europe, the EC’s approval of POHERDY marks an important milestone in expanding access to treatments for patients with certain HER2-positive breast cancers, particularly as breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the European Union,” said Joe Azzinaro, Vice President, Global Commercial Lead Biosimilars, at Organon.2,3 “Organon’s growing global portfolio of biosimilars reinforces our ongoing commitment to supporting the sustainability of health care systems while advancing women’s health through access to quality medicines.”3,4

“Building on POHERDY’s FDA approval in the United States as the country’s first pertuzumab biosimilar, this EU approval further expands our growing portfolio of approved biosimilar medicines in markets around the world and is a testament to our strong collaboration with Organon,” said Ping Cao, Chief Business Development Officer and Senior Vice President of Henlius. “Guided by our commitment to scientific excellence and product quality, we are working to expand access to additional treatment options for the benefit of patients and the health care system.”

In Europe, POHERDY is indicated in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel for the treatment of adults with HER2-positive metastatic or locally recurrent unresectable breast cancer, who have not received previous anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for metastatic disease. POHERDY is also indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy as (i) neoadjuvant treatment of adults with HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early stage breast cancer at high risk of recurrence and (ii) adjuvant treatment of adults with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence.

POHERDY was approved based on the review of a comprehensive data package, which included structural and functional analytical data, clinical pharmacokinetic data, and comparative clinical studies demonstrating that POHERDY is a biological medicine highly similar to the reference product based on a totality of evidence, including analytical, pharmacokinetic, efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity data (the intrinsic ability of proteins and other biological medicines to cause an immune response).5

In 2022, Henlius entered into a license and supply agreement with Organon, granting Organon the exclusive commercialization rights to several biosimilars, including POHERDY. The agreement covers exclusive global commercialization rights except for China.6

About POHERDY® (pertuzumab) in the E.U.

Early breast cancer

Poherdy is indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy in:

the neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early stage breast cancer at high risk of recurrence

the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence (see section 5.1)

Metastatic breast cancer

Poherdy is indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel in adult patients with HER2-positive metastatic or locally recurrent unresectable breast cancer, who have not received previous anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for their metastatic disease.

For more information please visit: Poherdy | European Medicines Agency (EMA)

About Henlius

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering high-quality, affordable biologic therapies to patients worldwide. The Company focuses on major disease areas including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and ophthalmic diseases. Founded in 2010, Henlius has established an integrated, end-to-end biopharmaceutical platform encompassing global R&D, clinical operations, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialisation. The Company employs nearly 4,000 people globally and operates across multiple regions, including China, the United States, and Japan. Leveraging the stable cash flow generated from its biosimilar portfolio to support innovation, Henlius is steadily advancing into its “Globalisation 2.0” phase, building a scalable and sustainable global growth model. As of early 2026, Henlius has achieved regulatory approvals for 10 products across over 60 countries and regions worldwide, including seven approvals in China. The Company has also reached multiple milestones in major biopharmaceutical markets, with four products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and five products approved by the European Commission (EC), reflecting its globally aligned R&D capabilities, quality systems, and manufacturing standards.

Driven by innovation, Henlius has built a diversified, platform-based technology ecosystem through coordinated R&D efforts across Shanghai, the United States, and other regions. Its innovation platforms span immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune cell engager technologies (including multispecific T cell engagers), antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and AI-enabled early discovery platforms. The Company currently has more than 50 early-stage innovative assets, approximately 70% of which are expected to be best-in-class, with over 30 clinical trials ongoing globally. Henlius’ core product, serplulimab (trade name: Hetronifly® in Europe), is the world’s first anti–PD-1 mAb approved for first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer and has been approved in more than 40 markets worldwide with an accelerated globalisation process. In parallel, multiple high-potential innovative assets—including the PD-L1 ADC HLX43 and the novel epitope anti-HER2 mAb HLX22—are advancing through global pivotal clinical development. Supported by a biologics manufacturing network with a total capacity of 84,000L and GMP certifications from regulatory authorities in China, Europe, and the United States, Henlius has established a stable global supply system serving six continents. Guided by a patient-centred mission, Henlius remains focused on addressing unmet medical needs and translating scientific innovation into meaningful clinical value and patient access, contributing sustainably to the global biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

To learn more about Henlius, visit https://www.henlius.com/en/index.html and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/henlius/.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare. Learn more at www.organon.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about POHERDY treatment goals and Organon’s ongoing commitment to supporting the sustainability of health care systems while advancing women’s health through access to quality medicine. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “will,” “plan,” “ongoing,” “commitment to supporting,” “may,” and words of similar meaning. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Organon’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the SEC, including Organon’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov). Organon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PERJETA is a trademark registered in the European Union by F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Organon is not associated with this trademark owner.

1. PERJETA. Product Information. Genentech, Inc.; 2025. 2. Breast cancer in the EU. European Commission, Joint Research Centre. October 2023. Accessed April 14, 2026. https://ecis.jrc.ec.europa.eu/sites/default/files/2024-01/jrc_Breast_cancer_2022_Oct_2023.pdf 3. European Medicines Agency and the European Commission. Biosimilars in the EU: information guide for healthcare professionals. European Medicines Agency (EMA). Last Updated October 29, 2019. Accessed April 14, 2026. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/leaflet/biosimilars-eu-information-guide-healthcare-professionals_en.pdf 4. Troein P, Newton M, Stoddart K, Travaglio M, Arias A. The impact of biosimilar competition in Europe. IQVIA; January 2025. Accessed April 14, 2026. https://www.iqvia.com/-/media/iqvia/pdfs/library/white-papers/the-impact-of-biosimilar-competition-in-europe-2024.pdf 5. Biosimilar medicines: overview. European Medicines Agency (EMA). April 2, 2025. Accessed April 14, 2026. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory-overview/biosimilar-medicines-overview 6. Organon Enters into Global License Agreement to Commercialize Henlius’ Investigational Perjeta® (Pertuzumab) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (Denosumab) Biosimilar Candidates. Organon. June 13, 2022. Accessed April 14, 2026. https://www.organon.com/news/organon-enters-into-global-license-agreement-to-commercialize-henlius-investigational-perjeta-pertuzumab-and-prolia-xgeva-denosumab-biosimilar-candidates/

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Contact

Organon Media Contacts:

Karissa Peer

(614) 314 8094

Selena Dhanak

+44 (7919) 914475

Organon Investor Contacts:

Jennifer Halchak

(201) 275-2711

Renee McKnight

(551) 204-6129

Henlius Media Contacts:

Janice Han

jiayi_han@henlius.com

Bella Zhou

wenting_zhou@henlius.com

Henlius Investor Contact:

Venus Hu

junyan_Hu@henlius.com

Abstract

European Commission approves Henlius and Organon’s POHERDY® (pertuzumab), the first approved Biosimilar to PERJETA (pertuzumab) in Europe