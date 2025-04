The Punter Podcast Episode 28: Classics at HQ, Ascot’s Trials Day, Goodwood, Thirsk and Happy Valley

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile preview the key races across the UK this week and are joined by trainer Mick Appleby. Hong Kong expert Wally Pyrah is on hand with fancies at Happy Valley.

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.