Everstar looks to hold Solid chance for Tsui at the Valley

Trainer Me Tsui has saddled 12 winners this season.

IT HAS not been easy for bettors at Happy Valley in the last couple of weeks, with only a couple of winning favourites obliging in 18 races.

If favourite backers are looking for some respite on the midweek Valley card, they should be forewarned.

Racing takes place on the tricky C+3 track, where the width of the course measures under 20 metres and luck always plays an important part in determining results.

Hopefully a favoured inside gate (four) will come to the aid of the Me Tsui-trained EVERSTAR who is capable of making the most of his good fortune in the Yeongcheon Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The Australian-bred gelding has served notice that he is close to a win with a couple of eye-catching performances this month, notably when beaten just under a length into fourth place behind Fatal Blow a fortnight ago.

On that occasion he was caught out wide for most of the journey but still stayed on strongly in the closing stages and is certainly capable of winning a race from his present handicap mark.

It could be a similar story with the well-rated SOLID CAR who is handicapped to win the first division of the Busan Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

The Australian import has had no luck in his last couple of races, having flashed home to finish third behind Gustosisimo in February, and subsequently never seeing daylight when fifth to Beauty Infinity last month.

He is, however, well-handicapped against rivals Spicy Gold, Golden Empire and Happy Fat Cat on those performances, and looks capable of gaining his first victory.

POINTERS

Everstar 1.10pm Happy Valley

Solid Car 2.45pm Happy Valley