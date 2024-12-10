Forward Planning set to pay off for Honeyball at Doncaster

Forward Plan goes for back-to-back wins in the Bet365 Handicap Chase at Doncaster for trainer Anthony Honeyball.

THERE’S no doubt that Cheltenham’s Saturday action will capture most punters’ attention this weekend, but I think I’ve found a bet on a less heralded card on the same day.

Kateira is clearly a mare going in the right direction for the Skelton team, but her price is on the short side for my liking in the Listed Mares’ Hurdle (2.40pm) and I am keen to look elsewhere for an ante-post pick.

My eye was drawn to FORWARD PLAN in the bet365 Handicap Chase (2.05pm) where Anthony Honeyball’s contender bids to land back-to-back renewals of the race.

He was a fine winner on the day in 2023 before progressing well through the season, where he finished second in the Great Yorkshire Chase, won Kempton’s Coral Trophy and put in a sound third in a Grand National meeting handicap.

His path to Doncaster is noticeably similar to 12 months ago, having run with credit on his seasonable reappearance in the stamina-stretching three-miles-and-a-furlong Badger Beers at Wincanton in November.

That effort ought to have put him spot on for Saturday and the slight drop in trip should be more up his street too.

He is 12 pounds higher in the handicap than he was last year, but he’s a better horse now, and is only four pounds higher than his Coral Trophy win in February.

It would be pretty galling if Gaboriot, tipped in last week’s paper for the Becher lost to Storm Darragh, were to win.

The case for him was strong seven days ago, and he’s second in the betting here, but I’ve got confidence that Anthony Honeyball’s runner has been mapped out for this, and he’s a rock-solid each-way bet at 8/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Forward Plan e/w 2.05pm Doncaster