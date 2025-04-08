Dreaming of Silver as Flat swings into action at Newbury

Jamie Spencer will ride Silver Sword in the Spring Cup.

THINGS are certainly warming up as we move into the first Guineas trials of the season at Newbury this Saturday.

The Greenham looks a tricky enough race. Chancellor and Rashabar head the betting, while Jonquil is certainly of interest on his first start for Andrew Balding, but it’s hard to know who’s match-fit.

There is one in the fillies’ race, the Group Three Fred Darling Stakes (2.00pm), that appeals at around 8/1, though.

CALIFORNIA DREAMER arrives here after a faultless prep at Dundalk in February and she could be the one to catch whilst the others are in need of the run.

Although it was only a Dundalk maiden, the form has started to work out well, with the second home, who she beat by an imposing five-and-a-half lengths, winning a good maiden at Cork last week.

Others in here, like Nardra and Simmering, are undoubtedly nice fillies to follow this season, but this might not be their cup final and they could be caught out by a fitter filly who also represents a bit of value.

In the Spring Cup (3.12pm), Qirat sets a good standard for the Ralph Beckett team but again might not be fully tuned up for this, unlike SILVER SWORD who’ll be having his sixth start of the year.

In 2024, he began his campaign off a mark of 103 after seven months off the track, whereas this year he’s been kept busy with five runs in Dubai and gets in here off 93.

Whether he’ll be suited to the straight mile at Newbury with Jamie Spencer in the saddle for the first time remains to be seen, but he looks worth taking a chance on at 8/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

California Dreamer e/w 2.00pm Newbury

Silver Sword e/w 3.12pm Newbury