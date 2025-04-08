Me Time has Good Prospects of another Valley win

Andrea Atzeni takes the ride on Me Time for trainer Douglas Whyte.

TRAINER Danny Shum is back in Hong Kong after a soul-destroying defeat of his champion Romantic Warrior in Dubai last Saturday and will be hoping for a change of fortune when he saddles Harmony Galaxy in the Wylie Handicap (12.40pm) over nine furlongs.

The ex-Brazilian galloper will be a popular choice with bettors having given the impression a step up in distance will suit following strong finishing performances in extended mile races recently.

The slight worry is the recent form of Shum’s stable, which saw a losing sequence extending to 55 last Sunday.

Of course, that losing spell can break at any time, and he does saddle fancied Triumphant Warrior in the preceding contest at 12.10pm, but the concern is still there.

A safer proposition could be ME TIME who was a winner over the course and distance in November, and despite running well recently is only a few pounds above his last winning mark.

With in-form Andrea Atzeni in the saddle having ridden a dozen winners in the past month, his chance looks obvious and he must go close.

Supporters of GOOD PROSPECT could be excused for having no hair after the three-year-old has turned in some horror shows at Happy Valley recently.

None more so than three weeks back, when Derek Leung’s mount never saw daylight down the home straight after coming from a wide draw, with his pilot continually ducking and diving in the latter stages of the contest.

There can be no excuse this time when he draws the inside gate (one) in division two of the King’s Park Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs, and he should prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Me Time e/w 12.10pm Happy Valley

Good Prospect 1.10pm Happy Valley