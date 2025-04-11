Hayes’ Elite Rubylot can rise to Class One Glory

RACING fans have plenty to look forward to on Sunday when Sha Tin hosts an exciting 11-race programme featuring the Class One Healthy Community Handicap (9.10am), over seven furlongs.

The David Hayes-trained RUBYLOT represents this season’s Four-Year-Old Classic Series contenders having been top-rated in last month’s BMW Hong Kong Derby.

Having maybe found the 10-furlong distance just beyond him on that occasion, he was always going to shine when reverting back in distance to around a mile.

Receiving seven pounds and more from his main rivals including Beauty Joy, Invincible Sage, Patch Of Theta and likely improver Mugen, this is his chance to prove he will be a force to be reckoned with when stepping up into Group company in the foreseeable future.

Earlier on the card, all eyes will be drawn to rejuvenated Beauty Destiny who races at Sha Tin for the first time in just over a year in the Hong Kong Jockey Club Community Trophy (7.30am) over six furlongs.

Once regarded as a rogue in his early days of racing, the five-year-old has completely turned his reputation around with five wins and two places from eight runs this season, all at Happy Valley.

Having improved 44 pounds according to the official handicap ratings, there is no guessing how much left he has in the locker, but it remains to be seen whether he can carry on that impressive form at Sha Tin.

Well-handicapped and speedy Gustosisimo also catches the eye, but is another who has shown his best form at the Valley and his stable have been firing blanks lately, which is off-putting.

With questions marks relating to both gallopers, it may prove wise to support speedy and consistent GLORY ELITE who has Zac Purton in the saddle for the first time.

Recent narrow defeats over the course and distance behind Invincible Shield and Fast Network read well, with both conquerors winning since, and with Purton dictating the pace from the front he could be hard to catch.

POINTERS

Glory Elite 7.30am Sha Tin

Rubylot 9.10am Sha Tin