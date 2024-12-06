Rivals will struggle to burst Voyage’s Bubble in Hong Kong Mile

Voyage Bubble (pictured) came second to Golden Sixty in the Hong Kong Mile last year.

IT IS that time of the year again, when Hong Kong takes centre-stage in the world of horse racing.

Four Group One races – worth a staggering £12.6 million in prize money – are the main attractions on a 10-race programme, featuring some of the best gallopers on the planet.

The city has been gripped by racing fever for the past week, with unrelenting media, TV coverage and advertising plastered all over the town.

With taxi drivers, market stall holders and waiters constantly asking for a winner, you can guarantee the city will come to a halt during the action.

There is no doubt Ka Ying Rising will be the favourite horse amongst the locals when he seeks immortality in the LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (6.50am) over six furlongs.

The David Hayes-trained galloper, and winner of eight of his 10 races, smashed an 18-year-old track record last month when not breaking a sweat.

He is certain to start at prohibitive odds, however, and maybe Japanese raider Lugal, winner of the Group One Sprinters’ Stakes in September is worth including in forecasts.

The LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (8.00am) is a much more open affair, with a handful of contenders including Antino, Lazzat and Jantar Mantar making the shortlist.

Best advice is to side with VOYAGE BUBBLE, runner-up to legendary Golden Sixty in this race last year, and in his jockey James McDonald’s own words, an improved horse this season.

Soul Rush looks the principle threat having warmed up for this event with an impressive win in the Group One Mile Championship last month.

There will be some long faces if popular galloper Romantic Warrior does not win the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup (8.40am) over 10 furlongs.

The six-year-old will be short odds to make history by winning the £4 million contest three times in a row.

Standing in his way are the Japanese duo, Liberty Island and Tastiera, who are both strongly fancied by connections. Especially the former who is reckoned to be back to her best.

The LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (6.10am) over a mile-and-a-half makes limited appeal for bettors, but is still a must-see spectacle.

POINTERS

Voyage Bubble 8.00am Sha Tin