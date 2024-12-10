Firefoot can scorch rivals on way to first Hong Kong win

Firefoot, trained by Chris So, is in pursuit of his first win in Hong Kong.

THERE is little doubt finding winners at the city track today will need plenty of patience and a thorough inspection of the form book to have any chance of success.

Many of the gallopers lining up have run against each other umpteen times and it could be a case of whose turn it is to win this time.

With no stand-out performers on the card, it is likely there could be one or two surprise results along the way and it may be worth looking away from the obvious.

For example, the Mesia Handicap (1.10pm) over the extended mile sees the likes of winner Take Action, runner-up Ninja Derby, and third-placed Study Ruby, renew rivalry after their course-and-distance performance three weeks ago.

Ninja Derby will be the obvious choice being three pounds better off for a nose defeat, but Take Action still looks to be improving, while Study Ruby was given a lot to do in that contest and has drawn the ideal gate in one.

Lower down in the handicap, trainer Chris So, who’s stable continue to fire in winners at a regular basis, saddles improving FIREFOOT who looks close to a win on just his sixth run in the city.

There was lots to like about his latest performance last month when stepping up on previous form in his first attempt over the extended mile and chasing home Lucky Touch.

That form reads well, and Keith Yeung’s mount looks to have taken another step forward after an eye-catching trial recently.

He is likely to go off at attractive odds against his three main rivals and makes plenty of appeal.

POINTERS

Firefoot e/w 1.10pm Happy Valley