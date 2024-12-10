J-Mac and Yiu Simply the go-to pairing at the Valley

James McDonald (left) won Sunday’s G1 Hong Kong Mile aboard the Ricky Yiu-trained Voyage Bubble.

FOLLOWING all the drama and razzmatazz associated with international racing in Hong Kong last week, it is back to Happy Valley today for another fiendishly difficult and competitive nine-race programme starting at 10.40am.

Trainer Ricky Yiu certainly endeared himself to the majority of the 70,000 spectators at Sha Tin on Sunday, saddling well-backed and popular Voyage Bubble, with James McDonald aboard, to victory in the Group One Hong Kong Mile.

World’s best jockey McDonald has been the centre of attention for owners and trainers during his short-term contract in the city.

Yiu has only combined sparingly with J-Mac, but still has impressive figures with three wins from just five rides.

The partnership link up with top-weight SIMPLY MAVERICK who looks ready to strike in the Sea Eagle Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

The former three-time course-and-distance winner hasn’t been at his best so far this season, despite a couple of encouraging efforts, but his track work in the last couple of weeks suggests he is now in prime condition.

McDonald teamed up with the five-year-old on his last start, when the son of Sebring was noted making good late headway from an uncompromising position turning into the straight, having missed the start.

This time from the favoured inside gate one, he should be in a prominent position from the off and then use his impressive finishing-kick to good effect in the closing stages.

Ricky Yiu may have already visited the winners’ circle earlier on the card when he saddles another top-weight in BOWSER in division one of the Albatross Handicap (11.40am) over six furlongs.

The Australian-bred galloper pulled too hard for his own good in the early stages of the race when third behind Street Conqueror over the course and distance last month.

The four-year-old was still staying on strongly in the closing stages, however, and was closing fast on the front two at the finish.

Brenton Avdulla takes over in the saddle, and with the early pace expected to be quick with renowned front-runner Spicy So Smart in the line-up, he should enjoy a comfortable journey throughout before going for glory in the closing stages.

The McDonald-ridden Telecom Dragon, and course-and-distance specialist Kokushi Musou, look the principal threats and are worth including in any exotic wagers.

In division two of the Albatross Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs, last start winner Fatal Blow and the consistent Affirm will probably dominate the market, with their recent form the best on view.

It may be worth keeping a close-eye on fast-improving Bits Superstar, whose recent form figures, although dreadful, have improved dramatically in the past month judged on recent trial form.

The Pierre Ng-trained four-year-old, who was a winner in Australia before being shipped to his new home, looks to have some fair ability and is worth keeping on side, especially if there is any market support for him.

POINTERS

Bowser 11.40am Happy Valley

Simply Maverick 2.50pm Happy Valley