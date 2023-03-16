Six Nations: England DROP Smith, Farrell and Arundell START

England have named their side to take on Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday and have dropped Marcus Smith. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

England have named their side to take on Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday and have dropped Marcus Smith.

The Harlequins fly-half had been recalled to the staring line-up for England’s 53-10 humiliation against France last week.

Owen Farrell is set to return to the starting No10 shirt, alongside Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade in the centres, while Smith takes up his spot on the bench.

England rising star

Elsewhere, star London Irish winger Henry Arundell will make his first start for the national team on the wing.

The 20-year-old has been used thus far as an impact player off the bench but head coach Steve Borthwick will give the youngster a shot.

Ireland can win the Six Nations so long as they do not lose to England on Saturday evening in Dublin but a win would secure Andy Farrell’s men a Grand Slam ahead of this year’s World Cup in France.

England team

England team: 15. Freddie Steward 14. Anthony Watson 13. Henry Slade 12. Ollie Lawrence 11. Henry Arundell 10. Owen Farrell 9. Jack van Poortvliet 1. Ellis Genge 2. Jamie George 3. Kyle Sinckler 4. Maro Itoje 5. David Ribbans 6. Lewis Ludlam 7. Jack Willis 8. Alex Dombrandt

England bench: 16. Jack Walker 17. Mako Vunipola 18, Dan Cole 19. Nick Isiekwe 20. Ben Curry 21. Alex Mitchell 22. Marcus Smith 23. Joe Marchant

Ireland team

Ireland team: 15. Hugo Keenan 14. Mack Hansen 13. Robbie Henshaw 12. Bundee Aki 11. James Lowe 10. Johnny Sexton 9. Jamison Gibson-Park 1. Andrew Porter 2. Dan Sheehan 3. Tadhg Furlong 4. Ryan Baird 5. James Ryan 6. Peter O’Mahony 7. Josh van der Flier 8. Caelan Doris

Ireland bench: 16. Rob Herring 17. Cian Healy 18. Tom O’Toole 19. Kieran Treadwell 20. Jack Conan 21. Conor Murray 22. Ross Byrne 23. Jimmy O’Brien