Full map of closures: Santander axes another 44 branches putting 291 jobs at risk

City Reporter

Santander's transformation strategy resulted in a profit hit.
Santander has continued to cull its branch network.

Santander has made another cull to its branch network as the Spanish banking giant ploughs ahead with its digital transformation.

The lender said it would close another 44 branches, which will put 291 jobs at risk of redundancy, as the bank turns its focus to its digital offer to keep at pace with its fintech competitors.

The move was attributed to “changing consumer behaviour” but marks the latest major retreat from the high street amid growing concerns around access to cash.

Analysis from Lightyear showed nearly 3,700 bank sites closed between 2016 and 2024, creating 41 ‘banking deserts,’ which refer to local authorities where at least one branch shut for every 10,000 residents.

Following the changes, Santander’s branch network will consist of 305 branches: 244 full-service branches, 19 counter-free branches, 36 branches with reduced opening hours, and six Work Cafés, alongside 111 Santander Locals. In the last two years, the firm has shuttered nearly 500 sites, according to Lightyear.

In the first-quarter of the 2025 financial year, Santander UK was struck with a surge in provisions after backlash mounted to its branch closure operation.

The Spanish-headquartered lender’s provisions for liabilities and charges rose 69 per cent to £140m.

The firm said £42m of this was driven by “charges relating to changes to our branch network”.

But the bank has said it will continue to invest tens of millions of pounds into its branch investment programme, which is targeting “refreshing” nearly 80 per cent of the network.

Santander snapped up TSB Bank in a deal set to be worth £2.9bn when closed, raising concerns the latter’s name would disappear from the high street.

Banks swim against the tide to keep branches open

Amid backlash to branch closures, a number of Britain’s top banks have committed to keeping sites open in a bid to hold onto customers.

HSBC has promised it will not shut any branches in the UK until at least 2027, with a £55.8m investment to set to flow into its 327 branches in 2026, a 30 per cent increase on the £42m it spent this year.

It followed Nationwide in November committing to keeping all of its branches open until at least 2030, as it reported a rise in customers visiting its outposts.

A scathing report from the Treasury Committee earlier this year warned the UK risks becoming a “two-tier society” if the government does not act on cash acceptance.

Widespread branch closures have spiked concerns regarding cash acceptance, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Santander’s cull: Are you affected?

BranchBranch addressProposed closure dates
Andover33 High Street Andover, Hampshire, SP10 1LJ12 May 2026
Banbridge34 Newry Street, Banbridge, County Down, BT32 3HA19 May 2026
Bangor64 Main Street, Bangor, County Down, BT20 5AQ29 April 2026
Berwick Upon Tweed37 Marygate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland, TD15 1AT28 April 2026
Bishop Auckland64 Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland, County Durham, DL14 7JA05 May 2026
Boston1 Wide Bargate, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE21 6QY28 April 2026
Bridgend13 Adare Street, Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan, CF31 1ET12 May 2026
Bridgwater18 Fore Street, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3NG29 April 2026
Cwmbran11 North Walk, Cwmbran, Gwent, NP44 1XF13 May 2026
Enniskillen4 Church Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, BT74 7EB12 May 2026
Evesham17 Bridge Street, Evesham, Worcestershire, WR11 4SQ28 April 2026
Glengormley1-3 Farmley Road, Glengormley, County Antrim, BT36 7TR06 May 2026
Golders Green640-642 Finchley Road, Golders Green, London, NW11 7RU13 May 2026
Gosport128 High Street, Gosport, Hampshire, PO12 1DT05 May 2026
Haverfordwest37 Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 2AD05 May 2026
Heswall143-145 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Merseyside, CH60 7SE13 May 2026
Huntingdon44 High Street, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 3AJ05 May 2026
Kirkintilloch45 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Lanarkshire, G66 1HW29 April 2026
Leighton Buzzard*1 Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, LU7 1HGBy the end of January 2027
Leyland45 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2SA06 May 2026
LiskeardBarras Street, Liskeard, Cornwall, PL14 6AL20 May 2026
Macclesfield10 Mill Street, Macclesfield, Cheshire, SK11 6PA12 May 2026
Mansfield9 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, NG18 1JY06 May 2026
Melton Mowbray5 Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, LE13 1NN29 April 2026
Merthyr Tydfil15 Market Square, Merthyr Tydfil, Mid Glamorgan, CF47 8DG06 May 2026
Mold31 High Street, Mold, Clwyd, CH7 1BQ28 April 2026
Newbury90 Northbrook Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1AA29 April 2026
Newton Abbot3-5 Queen Street, Newton Abbot, Devon, TQ12 2AG19 May 2026
Northallerton99/100 High Street, Northallerton, North Yorkshire, DL7 8PP06 May 2026
Ormskirk*2 Moor Street, Ormskirk, Lancashire, L39 2XNBy the end of January 2027
Pontefract23 Market Place, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, WF8 1DS05 May 2026
Ramsgate40 High Street, Ramsgate, Kent, CT11 9AG28 April 2026
Redditch14 Evesham Walk, Redditch, Worcestershire, B97 4YS13 May 2026
Ringwood16 High Street, Ringwood, Hampshire, BH24 1BG06 May 2026
Scunthorpe138 High St, Scunthorpe, South Humberside, DN15 6ET29 April 2026
Shirley223 Stratford Road, Shirley, West Midlands, B90 3AH20 May 2026
Stafford1 Market Square, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST16 2JH19 May 2026
Stranraer30 George Street, Stranraer, Wigtownshire, DG9 7RL13 May 2026
Stratford Upon Avon21 Wood Street, Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire, CV37 6JU12 May 2026
Tonbridge12 The Pavilion, Tonbridge, Kent, TN9 1TE29 April 2026
Welwyn Garden City60 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6BP05 May 2026
Whitehaven*22 King Street, Whitehaven, Cumbria, CA28 7JNBy the end of January 2027
Wilmslow*39 Grove Street, Wilmslow, Cheshire, SK9 1DTBy the end of January 2027
WokingUnit 38 The Peacocks, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6GD28 April 2026

