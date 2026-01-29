Full map of closures: Santander axes another 44 branches putting 291 jobs at risk

Santander has continued to cull its branch network.

Santander has made another cull to its branch network as the Spanish banking giant ploughs ahead with its digital transformation.

The lender said it would close another 44 branches, which will put 291 jobs at risk of redundancy, as the bank turns its focus to its digital offer to keep at pace with its fintech competitors.

The move was attributed to “changing consumer behaviour” but marks the latest major retreat from the high street amid growing concerns around access to cash.

Analysis from Lightyear showed nearly 3,700 bank sites closed between 2016 and 2024, creating 41 ‘banking deserts,’ which refer to local authorities where at least one branch shut for every 10,000 residents.

Following the changes, Santander’s branch network will consist of 305 branches: 244 full-service branches, 19 counter-free branches, 36 branches with reduced opening hours, and six Work Cafés, alongside 111 Santander Locals. In the last two years, the firm has shuttered nearly 500 sites, according to Lightyear.

In the first-quarter of the 2025 financial year, Santander UK was struck with a surge in provisions after backlash mounted to its branch closure operation.

The Spanish-headquartered lender’s provisions for liabilities and charges rose 69 per cent to £140m.

The firm said £42m of this was driven by “charges relating to changes to our branch network”.

Read more Banking and insurance to drive financial M&As after 2025 frenzy

But the bank has said it will continue to invest tens of millions of pounds into its branch investment programme, which is targeting “refreshing” nearly 80 per cent of the network.

Santander snapped up TSB Bank in a deal set to be worth £2.9bn when closed, raising concerns the latter’s name would disappear from the high street.

Banks swim against the tide to keep branches open

Amid backlash to branch closures, a number of Britain’s top banks have committed to keeping sites open in a bid to hold onto customers.

HSBC has promised it will not shut any branches in the UK until at least 2027, with a £55.8m investment to set to flow into its 327 branches in 2026, a 30 per cent increase on the £42m it spent this year.

It followed Nationwide in November committing to keeping all of its branches open until at least 2030, as it reported a rise in customers visiting its outposts.

A scathing report from the Treasury Committee earlier this year warned the UK risks becoming a “two-tier society” if the government does not act on cash acceptance.

Widespread branch closures have spiked concerns regarding cash acceptance, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Santander’s cull: Are you affected?

Branch Branch address Proposed closure dates Andover 33 High Street Andover, Hampshire, SP10 1LJ 12 May 2026 Banbridge 34 Newry Street, Banbridge, County Down, BT32 3HA 19 May 2026 Bangor 64 Main Street, Bangor, County Down, BT20 5AQ 29 April 2026 Berwick Upon Tweed 37 Marygate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland, TD15 1AT 28 April 2026 Bishop Auckland 64 Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland, County Durham, DL14 7JA 05 May 2026 Boston 1 Wide Bargate, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE21 6QY 28 April 2026 Bridgend 13 Adare Street, Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan, CF31 1ET 12 May 2026 Bridgwater 18 Fore Street, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3NG 29 April 2026 Cwmbran 11 North Walk, Cwmbran, Gwent, NP44 1XF 13 May 2026 Enniskillen 4 Church Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, BT74 7EB 12 May 2026 Evesham 17 Bridge Street, Evesham, Worcestershire, WR11 4SQ 28 April 2026 Glengormley 1-3 Farmley Road, Glengormley, County Antrim, BT36 7TR 06 May 2026 Golders Green 640-642 Finchley Road, Golders Green, London, NW11 7RU 13 May 2026 Gosport 128 High Street, Gosport, Hampshire, PO12 1DT 05 May 2026 Haverfordwest 37 Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 2AD 05 May 2026 Heswall 143-145 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Merseyside, CH60 7SE 13 May 2026 Huntingdon 44 High Street, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 3AJ 05 May 2026 Kirkintilloch 45 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Lanarkshire, G66 1HW 29 April 2026 Leighton Buzzard* 1 Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, LU7 1HG By the end of January 2027 Leyland 45 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2SA 06 May 2026 Liskeard Barras Street, Liskeard, Cornwall, PL14 6AL 20 May 2026 Macclesfield 10 Mill Street, Macclesfield, Cheshire, SK11 6PA 12 May 2026 Mansfield 9 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, NG18 1JY 06 May 2026 Melton Mowbray 5 Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, LE13 1NN 29 April 2026 Merthyr Tydfil 15 Market Square, Merthyr Tydfil, Mid Glamorgan, CF47 8DG 06 May 2026 Mold 31 High Street, Mold, Clwyd, CH7 1BQ 28 April 2026 Newbury 90 Northbrook Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1AA 29 April 2026 Newton Abbot 3-5 Queen Street, Newton Abbot, Devon, TQ12 2AG 19 May 2026 Northallerton 99/100 High Street, Northallerton, North Yorkshire, DL7 8PP 06 May 2026 Ormskirk* 2 Moor Street, Ormskirk, Lancashire, L39 2XN By the end of January 2027 Pontefract 23 Market Place, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, WF8 1DS 05 May 2026 Ramsgate 40 High Street, Ramsgate, Kent, CT11 9AG 28 April 2026 Redditch 14 Evesham Walk, Redditch, Worcestershire, B97 4YS 13 May 2026 Ringwood 16 High Street, Ringwood, Hampshire, BH24 1BG 06 May 2026 Scunthorpe 138 High St, Scunthorpe, South Humberside, DN15 6ET 29 April 2026 Shirley 223 Stratford Road, Shirley, West Midlands, B90 3AH 20 May 2026 Stafford 1 Market Square, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST16 2JH 19 May 2026 Stranraer 30 George Street, Stranraer, Wigtownshire, DG9 7RL 13 May 2026 Stratford Upon Avon 21 Wood Street, Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire, CV37 6JU 12 May 2026 Tonbridge 12 The Pavilion, Tonbridge, Kent, TN9 1TE 29 April 2026 Welwyn Garden City 60 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6BP 05 May 2026 Whitehaven* 22 King Street, Whitehaven, Cumbria, CA28 7JN By the end of January 2027 Wilmslow* 39 Grove Street, Wilmslow, Cheshire, SK9 1DT By the end of January 2027 Woking Unit 38 The Peacocks, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6GD 28 April 2026