Full map of closures: Santander axes another 44 branches putting 291 jobs at risk
Santander has made another cull to its branch network as the Spanish banking giant ploughs ahead with its digital transformation.
The lender said it would close another 44 branches, which will put 291 jobs at risk of redundancy, as the bank turns its focus to its digital offer to keep at pace with its fintech competitors.
The move was attributed to “changing consumer behaviour” but marks the latest major retreat from the high street amid growing concerns around access to cash.
Analysis from Lightyear showed nearly 3,700 bank sites closed between 2016 and 2024, creating 41 ‘banking deserts,’ which refer to local authorities where at least one branch shut for every 10,000 residents.
Following the changes, Santander’s branch network will consist of 305 branches: 244 full-service branches, 19 counter-free branches, 36 branches with reduced opening hours, and six Work Cafés, alongside 111 Santander Locals. In the last two years, the firm has shuttered nearly 500 sites, according to Lightyear.
In the first-quarter of the 2025 financial year, Santander UK was struck with a surge in provisions after backlash mounted to its branch closure operation.
The Spanish-headquartered lender’s provisions for liabilities and charges rose 69 per cent to £140m.
The firm said £42m of this was driven by “charges relating to changes to our branch network”.
But the bank has said it will continue to invest tens of millions of pounds into its branch investment programme, which is targeting “refreshing” nearly 80 per cent of the network.
Santander snapped up TSB Bank in a deal set to be worth £2.9bn when closed, raising concerns the latter’s name would disappear from the high street.
Banks swim against the tide to keep branches open
Amid backlash to branch closures, a number of Britain’s top banks have committed to keeping sites open in a bid to hold onto customers.
HSBC has promised it will not shut any branches in the UK until at least 2027, with a £55.8m investment to set to flow into its 327 branches in 2026, a 30 per cent increase on the £42m it spent this year.
It followed Nationwide in November committing to keeping all of its branches open until at least 2030, as it reported a rise in customers visiting its outposts.
A scathing report from the Treasury Committee earlier this year warned the UK risks becoming a “two-tier society” if the government does not act on cash acceptance.
Widespread branch closures have spiked concerns regarding cash acceptance, particularly for vulnerable groups.
Santander’s cull: Are you affected?
|Branch
|Branch address
|Proposed closure dates
|Andover
|33 High Street Andover, Hampshire, SP10 1LJ
|12 May 2026
|Banbridge
|34 Newry Street, Banbridge, County Down, BT32 3HA
|19 May 2026
|Bangor
|64 Main Street, Bangor, County Down, BT20 5AQ
|29 April 2026
|Berwick Upon Tweed
|37 Marygate, Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland, TD15 1AT
|28 April 2026
|Bishop Auckland
|64 Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland, County Durham, DL14 7JA
|05 May 2026
|Boston
|1 Wide Bargate, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE21 6QY
|28 April 2026
|Bridgend
|13 Adare Street, Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan, CF31 1ET
|12 May 2026
|Bridgwater
|18 Fore Street, Bridgwater, Somerset, TA6 3NG
|29 April 2026
|Cwmbran
|11 North Walk, Cwmbran, Gwent, NP44 1XF
|13 May 2026
|Enniskillen
|4 Church Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, BT74 7EB
|12 May 2026
|Evesham
|17 Bridge Street, Evesham, Worcestershire, WR11 4SQ
|28 April 2026
|Glengormley
|1-3 Farmley Road, Glengormley, County Antrim, BT36 7TR
|06 May 2026
|Golders Green
|640-642 Finchley Road, Golders Green, London, NW11 7RU
|13 May 2026
|Gosport
|128 High Street, Gosport, Hampshire, PO12 1DT
|05 May 2026
|Haverfordwest
|37 Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 2AD
|05 May 2026
|Heswall
|143-145 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Merseyside, CH60 7SE
|13 May 2026
|Huntingdon
|44 High Street, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 3AJ
|05 May 2026
|Kirkintilloch
|45 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, Lanarkshire, G66 1HW
|29 April 2026
|Leighton Buzzard*
|1 Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, LU7 1HG
|By the end of January 2027
|Leyland
|45 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2SA
|06 May 2026
|Liskeard
|Barras Street, Liskeard, Cornwall, PL14 6AL
|20 May 2026
|Macclesfield
|10 Mill Street, Macclesfield, Cheshire, SK11 6PA
|12 May 2026
|Mansfield
|9 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, NG18 1JY
|06 May 2026
|Melton Mowbray
|5 Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, LE13 1NN
|29 April 2026
|Merthyr Tydfil
|15 Market Square, Merthyr Tydfil, Mid Glamorgan, CF47 8DG
|06 May 2026
|Mold
|31 High Street, Mold, Clwyd, CH7 1BQ
|28 April 2026
|Newbury
|90 Northbrook Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1AA
|29 April 2026
|Newton Abbot
|3-5 Queen Street, Newton Abbot, Devon, TQ12 2AG
|19 May 2026
|Northallerton
|99/100 High Street, Northallerton, North Yorkshire, DL7 8PP
|06 May 2026
|Ormskirk*
|2 Moor Street, Ormskirk, Lancashire, L39 2XN
|By the end of January 2027
|Pontefract
|23 Market Place, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, WF8 1DS
|05 May 2026
|Ramsgate
|40 High Street, Ramsgate, Kent, CT11 9AG
|28 April 2026
|Redditch
|14 Evesham Walk, Redditch, Worcestershire, B97 4YS
|13 May 2026
|Ringwood
|16 High Street, Ringwood, Hampshire, BH24 1BG
|06 May 2026
|Scunthorpe
|138 High St, Scunthorpe, South Humberside, DN15 6ET
|29 April 2026
|Shirley
|223 Stratford Road, Shirley, West Midlands, B90 3AH
|20 May 2026
|Stafford
|1 Market Square, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST16 2JH
|19 May 2026
|Stranraer
|30 George Street, Stranraer, Wigtownshire, DG9 7RL
|13 May 2026
|Stratford Upon Avon
|21 Wood Street, Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire, CV37 6JU
|12 May 2026
|Tonbridge
|12 The Pavilion, Tonbridge, Kent, TN9 1TE
|29 April 2026
|Welwyn Garden City
|60 Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6BP
|05 May 2026
|Whitehaven*
|22 King Street, Whitehaven, Cumbria, CA28 7JN
|By the end of January 2027
|Wilmslow*
|39 Grove Street, Wilmslow, Cheshire, SK9 1DT
|By the end of January 2027
|Woking
|Unit 38 The Peacocks, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6GD
|28 April 2026