HSBC follows Nationwide with branch pledge in bid to woo customers

HSBC has pledged to not close bank branches. (Image: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire)

HSBC has promised it will not shut any branches in the UK until at least 2027 as the bank ramps up its efforts to appeal to customers.

The FTSE 100 titan, which is Europe’s biggest lender, will invest £55.8m into its 327 branches in 2026, a 30 per cent increase on the £42m it spent this year.

Sally Williams, head of the branch network at HSBC UK, said: “We are investing heavily into our physical network so that we can continue to service our customers, including those with more complex needs who value in-person interaction for those moments that matter.”

Last year, the bank said it would keep all of its branches open until at least 2026.

HSBC has closed 743 branches since 2015, according to Which?. In the last decade, UK banks have shut more than 6,000 branches, with Barclays and Natwest leading the pack.

Branch closures spike cash fears

HSBC’s guarantee comes as UK banks are expected to close a total of 432 branches by the end of 2025, prompting concerns over the public’s ability to access cash.

A scathing report from the Treasury Committee earlier this year warned the UK risks becoming a “two-tier society” if the government does not act on cash acceptance.

Widespread branch closures have spiked concerns regarding cash acceptance, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Christopher Dean, managing director of wealth, premier and personal banking at HSBC UK, said: “This latest announcement shows our commitment to the millions of customers who choose to visit a branch each year.

“Extending our branch promise until at least 2027 reinforces our long-term commitment to local communities and the high street.”

Last year, the government pledged to open 350 banking hubs to combat the closure of banking branches across the country.

The FCA currently requires banks at risk of closing branches to assess the impact of closures on customers’ access to cash.

In November, Nationwide committed to keeping all of its branches open until at least 2030, as it reported a rise in customers visiting its outposts.

The building society has managed to pick up fleeing customers from Britain’s banking giants with its branch pledge, as well as a number of switch offers to sweeten the deal for users.