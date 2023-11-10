Returning Bowman and Hall to become an Invincible combination at Sha Tin

Hugh Bowman has been booked for eight rides at Sha Tin on his return from suspension

JOCKEY Hugh Bowman is back in action after serving his five-meeting enforced holiday with eight booked rides on the Sha Tin card.

The legendary Australian pilot must be pleasantly surprised to find himself only two behind jockeys’ championship leader Zac Purton, after the latter failed to capitalise on Bowman’s absence, with a disappointing six wins from his last 45 rides.

Bowman teams up with his old Australian ally, trainer David Hall, on a couple of contenders and it will be disappointing if they don’t add to their already impressive tally of five wins this season from just 12 races together.

Hall’s stable have already hit a rich vein of form, striking gold nine times this season, and will be seeking a memorable milestone in the territory on the weekend, needing just one more win to reach a total 600 victories in Hong Kong.

The combination can strike early on in the card, when highly progressive speedster INVINCIBLE SAGE seeks to replicate last month’s impressive course and distance success in the Panasonic 4KTV Handicap (6.00am) over five furlongs.

The four-year-old gelding was a winner waiting to happen after three encouraging efforts last season and finally delivered in blistering style, quickly putting daylight between himself and his rivals.

This contest looks set up for a similar scenario, with the likes of Sparkling Knight and Super Commander likely to set off like scalded cats, which should allow Bowman to bide his time before pressing the ‘Go’ button.

Bowman and Hall could strike again later on when they team-up with well-handicapped NORTHERN BEAST in the Panasonic Speed Oven Handicap (8.35am) over a mile.

There is no doubt that this son of Maurice is far better than his current handicap mark, but he just needs some luck to go his way after a series of hard-luck stories.

He will be hard to beat, especially if Bowman can launch his trade-mark late swoop in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Invincible Sage 6.00am Sha Tin

Northern Beast (e/w) 8.35am Sha Tin