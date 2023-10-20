Bowman can be a Beast aboard Legend

Hugh Bowman currently leads the jockeys’ championship with 18 winners

IT’S GOODBYE to leading jockey Hugh Bowman until the middle of next month following Sunday’s racing at Sha Tin.

The 43-year-old, presently sitting at the summit of the jockeys’ championship table, is sidelined in Hong Kong for the next five race-meetings after a couple of misdemeanours in the past month.

The ‘Head Waiter’ will be sorely missed by local racegoers who have grown accustomed to his pounce-late style in races after Bowman produced a masterclass in race-riding with a four-timer at Sha Tin a week ago.

It will be disappointing if Bowman goes on his enforced holiday without giving his fans something to cheer on at Sha Tin, especially with a host of fancied rides.

The combination of Bowman and trainer David Hall has been the dream ticket this season, with the partnership delivering four wins and three places from just 10 rides since the beginning of last month.

The duo could further add to that successful tally when they combine with promising four-year-old NORTHERN BEAST in the Rowing 1400M Handicap (8.40am) over seven furlongs.

The son of legendary Japanese galloper Maurice didn’t have much luck in all his three runs last season, but – judged on recent track-work – has returned a much more polished performer and looks likely to leave his present handicap mark well behind.

Also, keep an eye on Bowman’s mount CASA LEGEND in the opener; the Contract Bridge 1400M (6.00am) over seven furlongs.

It’s always dangerous supporting horses in the basement grade in the Hong Kong, but the son of Tavistock looks a different class compared to his rivals on form and his recent impressive trials say he should record his first win in the territory.

POINTERS

Casa Legend 6.00am Sha Tin (Sunday)

Northern Beast 8.40am Sha Tin (Sunday)