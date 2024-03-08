Bowman has Ambition for a Patch of winners

Hugh Bowman has ridden 40 winners already this season

LEGENDARY jockey Hugh Bowman has given his many thousands of supporters plenty to cheer about in Hong Kong in the past week.

The 43-year-old has been at his indomitable best, riding a handful of winners and taking his total up to 40 for the current campaign – and that’s despite missing a large chunk of the season through suspensions and injury.

Bowman arrives at Sha Tin with a full book of rides and it appears inconceivable that he will leave empty-handed.

Smart newcomer Hasten Delight in the Nam Kok Handicap over six furlongs (6.00am), Taj Dragon in the Group One Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup over seven furlongs (8.05am), and Karma in the Tak Ku Ling Handicap over a mile (9.50am) all catch the eye, but don’t discount unpredictable Five G Patch in the South Wall Handicap over nine furlongs (9.15am).

Bowman’s best ride of the meeting should be PATCH OF THETA, who finally gets the chance to recoup some of the £850,000 spent on him at last year’s HK International Sales.

The son of Zoustar has shown plenty of ability in his four career starts to date and now steps up to seven furlongs in the first division of the Long Kong Handicap (7.30am).

With a low draw (four) in his favour and receiving weight from his main rivals, and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t get his head in front.

The Tak Ku Ling Handicap over a mile (9.50am), looks one of the most competitive contests on the programme, with the likes of progressive and last start winner Giddy Up, Golden Artie, Karma and Beauty Fit in the line-up.

It may be worth taking a chance with light-weight TALENTS AMBITION, who caught the eye when just under two lengths behind Giddy Up on his debut last month, and now six pounds better off.

With Andrea Atzeni in the saddle and a draw of two a positive, he is clearly capable of going close.

POINTERS

Patch of Theta 7.30am Sha Tin

Talents Ambition 9.50am Sha Tin