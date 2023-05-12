Multisuper and Happy Golf set up for a hole in one

WITH surface conditions questionable before the action starts at Sha Tin, it’s difficult to be overly confident about gallopers who could find themselves racing on ground alien to them.

One horse, however, who should act on any ground is the Ricky Yiu-trained MULTISUPER, who can visit the winners’ circle for the first time in Division Two of the Macau-Taipa Bridge Handicap (7.00am) over six furlongs.

The son of Vancouver, winner of the Group One Golden Slipper on soft ground in Australia, was purchased by Yiu for £170,000 as a two-year-old and has steadily improved throughout his short career.

There was plenty of encouragement when he ran on strongly in the closing stages behind Red Elegance over the minimum last month and the step up in distance again is sure to suit.

With Hugh Bowman doing the steering, he is likely to bounce out in front from the off and be hard to pass down the home straight.

If the rain does materialise during the day, keep a close eye on soft-ground performers Win Win and Peak To Peak, in the second division of the Friendship Bridge Handicap (8.00am) over seven furlongs.

Both horses have little form to recommend them in recent times, but are winners with give underfoot and presently well-handicapped.

It’s a case of musical chairs for jockeys Zac Purton and Hugh Bowman in the Macau Handicap (9.40am) over six furlongs.

Purton partnered smart sprinter Flying Ace, returning after a seven-month break to a winning track-trial recently, but opts to ride HAPPY GOLF, who was partnered by Bowman in both his two recent victories, but now climbs aboard Flying Ace.

Preference is for progressive Happy Golf who, despite a step up in class, may still be in front of the handicapper, and can complete a hat-trick.

