Fownes and Yiu runners to Storm home to Reach the Goal

Caspar Fownes has a good chance of a winner at Happy Valley on Wednesday

IT’S GUARANTEED the Zac Purton and Jamie Richards combination will once again be near the forefront of the betting when they team-up with the lightly-raced but improving Casa Cosmo in the competitive Pak Tin Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

This New Zealand-bred son of Tavistock looked a sure-fire future winner after being narrowly beaten over the mile at Sha Tin last month and having run with promise behind rival All Beauty over the course and distance in January.

For a horse who still looks inexperienced, however, he finds himself with an awkward draw and it may be worth taking a chance with the Caspar Fownes-trained bottom-weight STORM LEGEND.

This talented but frustrating five-year-old has so far been a serial place-getter over the course and distance, making the frame in six of his nine runs, but no success.

Fownes rested the son of Night Of Thunder for a couple of months after his last race in December and there is no doubt he has looked a rejuvenated galloper, judged on his recent impressive trial form.

He can clearly win off his present mark in the handicap and, if producing his best, is capable of a surprise.

It’s been said may times in the past, but races over the marathon trip of 11 furlongs at Happy Valley are recipe for losing hard-earned cash, with too many imponderables to consider.

It’s still hard to overlook the chances of REACH GOAL, however, who finally steps up to his optimum trip in the Tai Hang Tung Handicap (12.15pm).

This French-bred gelding, whose breeding is all about stamina, finally gets his chance to shine, especially after his encouraging recent performance.

