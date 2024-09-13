Teetan seeking Self Improvement to get off the mark for the season

Karis Teetan is looking for his first winner of the season

BANK on the ‘Mauritian Magician’ Karis Teetan to finally get off the mark for the season from his full-book of rides on the 10-race programme at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Teetan has had a couple of near misses in the past week from his 14 rides, but it is often said he is a confidence jockey, and he will be desperate to get the ball rolling in his quest to ride a 100 winners before the season ends.

The likes of Mister Dapper in the Hong Tung Handicap (6.00am) over a mile, and Carroll Street in the Lok Wah Handicap (10.10am) over five furlongs, both have credible chances, while the jockey has been complimentary about Lucky Impact in the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Challenge Cup (9.05am), a handicap over seven furlongs.

Of more interest, however, is that Teetan resumes his association with talented dirt specialist SELF IMPROVEMENT in the Oi Tung Handicap (9.35pm) over six furlongs on the all-weather surface.

Trainer Manfred Man looks to have ear-marked this contest for his five-year-old for some time, having ended last season with a race on turf to safeguard his rating, and having already trialled him a couple of times on dirt in the past month to have him at his peak.

At first glance a double-figure draw (11) looks a negative, but past records show gallopers can win from anywhere on the six-furlong all-weather track, and Teetan is likely to break quickly, and then chase speedy Packing Bole from the off.

Dangers are plenty, with the like of dual all-weather winner Capital Delight, speedy Packing Bole and fast improving Talents Ambition in the line-up, but if Self Improvement gets some luck early on in the contest, he will take some stopping.

Finally, keep an eye on Teetan’s mount Super Love Dragon in the Yiu Tung Handicap over seven furlongs at 10.45pm.

This lightly-raced son of Real Impact was an eye-catcher behind smart Bottomuptogether in July, and judged by a recent trial, looks to have improved further.

POINTERS

Self Improvement 9.35am Sha Tin