Purton to prove Invincible aboard Fortune and Paradise

Zac Purton landed a double at Sha Tin last Sunday

LOCAL racegoers in Hong Kong can look forward to an exciting and highly informative 11-race programme on Sunday, with a number of gallopers on show putting their credentials on the line before the Four-Year-Old Classic Series begins next month.

The three-race series starts with the Classic Mile on February 1st, followed by the nine-furlong Classic Cup and then the ultimate dream for owners in the city, the BMW Hong Kong Derby, run over 10 furlongs at the end of March.

There has been plenty of media attention as to which horse champion jockey Zac Purton will pin his hopes on, with probably Invincible Ibis and Sagacious Life his most likely candidates.

Supporters of the record-breaking jockey have had a tough time in recent weeks, with the Zac-Man only obliging on four of his last 41 rides, a pretty poor return remembering that over half of his mounts started favourite.

There is no doubting, however, Purton comes alive on big-race days and you can be sure he will be fully focused on making the right choices before the Four-Year-Old Classic Series commences.

Purton had already given a commitment to connections to ride Beauty Bolt in the Pak Shek Au Handicap (9.15am) over a mile, so has had to forgo renewing his successful association with INVINCIBLE IBIS.

The highly progressive Australian import has looked the real deal in recent contests and looks a plum pick-up ride for jockey Hugh Bowman.

Purton has always had a lot of time for hat-trick seeking LITTLE PARADISE who can prove a legitimate Classic Mile contender in the Racing Club Cup (8.05am) over seven furlongs.

Read more Purton could rake in All the Cash in his Sha Tin Paradise

The son of Toronado has impressed with his never-say-die attitude and will be hard to beat, although keep an eye on the David Hayes-trained and lightly raced Public Attention, who is the stable’s number one contender for the Classic Series.

Hayes and Purton join forces aboard former course-and-distance winner FORTUNE BOY who for the first time this season runs over his optimum distance in the Pak Sha O Handicap (8.40am) over nine furlongs.

The partnership will be hard to beat, with ultra-consistent Mister Dapper nominated as his principal threat.

POINTERS

Little Paradise 8.05 am Sha Tin

Fortune Boy 8.40am Sha Tin

Invincible Ibis 9.15am Sha Tin