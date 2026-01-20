Wind ready to Blaze the trail for Purton and Shum

Danny Shum has had six winners on the all-weather at Sha Tin this season

SPECIALIST big race trainer Danny Shum will be praying for some encouragement from his squad of 10 raiders at Sha Tin, before his stable star Romantic Warrior locks horns against great rival Voyage Bubble in the Group One Stewards’ Cup on Sunday.

Shum has found it tough going in the city recently, with his stable yet to visit the winners’ circle this month and presently on a losing sequence of 32 runners.

Of course, that can all change in the blink of an eye. Shum has already saddled half-a-dozen winners on the dirt surface this season and teams up with his great ally, jockey Zac Purton, who takes the ride on three of the stable’s runners.

With the partnership presently having a strike rate of just over 30 percent, the combination can look forward to the likes of well-drawn Forever Folks in the Po Shek Wu Handicap and the well-handicapped but exasperating Allcash in the Green Island Handicap.

Their best chance on the form book, however, is BLAZING WIND who takes his chance in the Shui Chuen O Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Deep Field has continued to catch the eye following his victory on his seasonal debut in September and produced a barn-storming run when coming from miles back from a wide draw to finish third to smart Victory Sky earlier this month.

This time with a better draw in stall six, he should get the perfect journey throughout and be hard to stop when Purton slips into overdrive down the home straight.

POINTERS

Blazing Wind 2.15pm Sha Tin