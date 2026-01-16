Purton to Patch up competitive handicap with Cosmo

Zac Purton landed a double at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Serious-minded bettors will have spied champion jockey Zac Purton rides Manfred Man’s prolific winner PATCH OF COSMO for the first time in the Tennis 1600m Handicap (9:50am) over a mile.

The Purton and Man combination have been one of the go-to partnerships this season, with an impressive 26 percent win strike-rate, and were successful last Sunday with well-backed favourite Robot Star.

The Man stable has been hitting the bullseye on a regular basis this season and are currently lying fifth with 20 winners in the championship table, with the yard saddling three winners in the past 10 days.

The New Zealand import Patch Of Cosmo improved rapidly last year, winning four-times, including on seasonal debut and three competitive handicaps, before a leg injury curtailed his campaign in March which saw him put away for the rest of the season.

There is no doubting he has plenty of ability, and it is interesting that Purton has ridden him in both his eye-catching trials and his final two gallops in the lead-up to this contest.

He looks to have plenty of upside judged on form, and having won impressively on his only attempt over a mile, he’s looking fit and ready for his seasonal reappearance. He should be hard to beat.

Opposition includes the front-running Ka Ying Attack, who tries a mile for the first time, and King Lotus and Fortune Boy, who are useful handicappers, but are finding it hard to win at present.

The lightly raced Stormy Grove makes a quick turnaround after being narrowly denied by Lucky Sam Gor over seven furlongs last week. He could improve further stepping up to a mile and be the principle threat.

POINTERS

Patch of Cosmo 9.50am Sha Tin