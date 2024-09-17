Breathe a sigh of Relief for Haggas’ Rally at Newbury

Relief Rally was a winner of the Super Sprint at Newbury last season

NEWBURY’s Saturday card features the Group Two Mill Reef Stakes (3.15pm), named after the star racehorse of the early 1970s, and it looks an intriguing contest but not one I’m willing to have a bet in.

Instead, in the opening World Trophy Stakes (1.30pm), Newbury regular RELIEF RALLY looks a smart pick.

Last time out, William Haggas’ filly ran well to place second behind Elite Status, who has since gone on to win a Group Three, as well as finishing ahead of Adaay In Devon, who surprisingly lines up here at shorter odds.

Relief Rally has been given a considerable break since that run.

The drop back to five furlongs is interesting as she’s won three from four over this trip, with her only defeat over five furlongs being when beaten a nose in last year’s Queen Mary.

She will get the three-year-old allowance and with three of the last four renewals being won by her age group, it looks an advantage.

I like the look of her chances, with 8/1 a good each-way price.

CHILLINGHAM, who was well-backed before his last outing in the Ebor, gets my vote in the Autumn Cup Handicap (2.05pm)

He didn’t run badly that day at York, where he was just too keen early on and faded late in the contest.

The slight drop back in trip will suit him here, though, and at a pound lower in the weights he still looks feasibly weighted.

William Buick takes the ride for the first time, and I can see him running a big race for Yorkshire-based handler Ed Bethell.

I wouldn’t put anyone off him each way at around the 10/1 mark.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Relief Rally e/w 1.30pm Newbury

Chillingham e/w 2.05pm Newbury