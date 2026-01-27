Bunta Baby can be main beneficiary of pace burn up

Caspar Fownes won the final race at Sha Tin on Sunday

CASPAR Fownes’ stable will have breathed a collective sigh of relief when Flying Luck won the finale at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The ‘King of the Valley’ had been finding winners hard to come by in recent times and would have needed a pick-me-up, before arriving at his favourite venue with a strong raiding party of seven gallopers.

Last start winners Perfect General in first division of the Southorn Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs, and Mighty Commander in division two of the same race (2.50pm) will likely be near the forefront of the betting, while Jumbo Legend is racing over his favourite distance in the O’Brien Handicap (2.15pm) over nine furlongs.

Better can be expected from the stable’s Super Sixty who looks better prepared this time. He was disappointing when sent off favourite last time and lines up in the Hong Kong Football Club Centenary Cup (12.10pm), a handicap over five furlongs.

This contest is all about speed from the off, with the likes of Fun Elite, Copartner Fleet, Beauty Thunder and Star Performer all set to make a frenetic charge from the gates to get a good position before the first bend.

This has the makings of a race suited to a galloper coming from the back of the field, and none more so than BUNTA BABY who previously showed a withering turn of foot to run down rivals over the course and distance last month.

With an inside gate three in his favour, a recent encouraging prep trial, and both trainer and jockey Manfred Man and Vincent Ho in top form, this looks like a recipe for another success.

POINTERS

Bunta Baby 12.10pm Happy Valley