Maverick can be punters’ Angel with Atzeni up

WITH the popular Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in full swing in Hong Kong, expect enthusiastic racegoers to pack Happy Valley to the rafters when racing gets underway with an exciting eight-race programme today.

Former HK champion trainer Ricky Yiu got off the mark for the new season, when welcoming impressive Sunlight Power into the winners’ circle at Sha Tin over the weekend, and he will be confident of striking again with SIMPLY MAVERICK in the So Kon Po Handicap (2.10pm) over the extended mile.

This son of Sebring improved 25 pounds in the ratings last season following three course and distance victories and was even reckoned to be good enough to compete against the likes of Helios Express and company in the Hong Kong Classic Cup at Sha Tin in March.

Having been rested after a disappointing run on his last start in May – the jockey said he was tired after a long season – he has bounced back onto the track looking a picture of health and is raring to go.

His recent trials have been impressive, his body weight is similar to when he last tasted success and, importantly, he is reunited with pilot Andrea Atzeni who has won on him twice.

The opposition looks strong, especially with highly regarded top-weight Supreme Agility in the line up.

This fast-improving Brazilian import looks the type to be competing in the HK Derby next March and, despite the trip being on the short side, has blinkers equipped for the first time.

Setanta is another who catches the eye from near the bottom of the weights, after an encouraging run a week ago.

The Mark Newnham-trained galloper must have a fast-run race to show his best form however, and it’s worth pointing out that both his two wins last season came after a fortnight break between races.

Yiu also has good prospects of tasting success earlier on the card when he saddles exciting prospect Giant Leap in division one of the Wong Chuk Hang Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

This son of Capitalist showed a great attitude at the back end of last season, notably when winning over the course and distance in July.

He will, however, need to be at his best against the likes of talented but frustrating Chateauneuf and highly regarded Caspar Fownes-trained Perfect General.

Fownes will be itching to get his name on the scoresheet at his favourite racetrack after drawing a blank a week ago.

The most successful trainer ever at Happy Valley will surely have high hopes about top-weight KAHOLO ANGEL in the Island Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

Ignore his recent form figure when last behind Gorgeous Win at Sha Tin recently, having never seen daylight down the home straight, and he may well have been placed at least with better luck in that contest.

Fownes has been bullish about this striking grey four-year-old stepping up in class this season, and now has the bonus of Hugh Bowman in the saddle.

POINTERS

Simply Maverick 2.10pm Happy Valley

Kaholo Angel 3.15pm Happy Valley