The Punter Podcast Episode 14: Imperial Cup at Sandown, plus Wolves, Sha Tin and Nicky Henderson

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile try to fill up their Cheltenham pots with fancies for Saturday’s ITV races. Wally Pyrah has his best bets for Sha Tin on Sunday. Nicky Henderson gives his top three for the Festival.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.

Throughout the season ‘The Punter’ will preview the weekend’s action every Friday along with in-depth coverage of all the major racing festivals. In a partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, ‘The Punter’ also previews every midweek Wednesday Hong Kong meeting as well as all the major meetings.