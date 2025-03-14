The Punter Podcast Episode 19: Midlands Grand National and Sha Tin

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile are joined by Lucinda Russell to cover off the Midlands Grand National, while Wally Pyrah is back with his selections for Sha Tin in Hong Kong.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.

Throughout the season ‘The Punter’ will preview the weekend’s action every Friday along with in-depth coverage of all the major racing festivals. In a partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, ‘The Punter’ also previews every midweek Wednesday Hong Kong meeting as well as all the major meetings.