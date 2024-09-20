Chiu Chow to channel Spirit of retiring Golden Sixty

Chiu Chow Spirit is bidding for a first Group win in Hong Kong.

RACEGOERS are in for a treat in Hong Kong on Sunday, when Sha Tin hosts a highly competitive 10-race programme, that includes the seasonal reappearances of a number of potential superstars.

If that wasn’t enough to tickle the taste buds, the greatest galloper in the history of Hong Kong racing, Golden Sixty, makes his farewell appearance in front of his adoring fans, with a retirement ceremony taking place at 8.10am (watch on Sky Sports Racing) in front of the grandstand.

Three-times Horse of the Year, and the pride and joy of the city, won 26 of his 31 starts, amassing over £17.6 million in prize money, and registered a record-breaking 10 Group One victories.

There won’t be another horse like him seen in the territory for many a year, and it will be a sad day for his trainer Francis Lui and jockey Vincent Ho, who will bid farewell to their superstar before he embarks on his final journey to Japan, and into retirement.

Lui, fresh from his winning treble at the Valley on Wednesday, will be looking for further rich pickings when he saddles two contenders in the main event of the day, the Group Three Celebration Cup (9.20am), a handicap over seven furlongs.

Packing Treadmill and Wonder Kit represent the stable but will need to step up on form if they are to be involved in the finish.

Jockey Vincent Ho deserts his stable to partner top-weight Taj Dragon for Pierre Ng, and it’s easy to see why, with the five-year-old a six-time course and distance winner.

It may be worth taking a chance, however, with CHIU CHOW SPIRIT, who won on the first day of the new season and still looks well-rated.

He may well be stepping up into Group company for the first time in Hong Kong, but the son of Zoustar has already won in Group Three company in Australia and is capable of making the most of his light weight in this handicap.

POINTERS

Chiu Chow Spirit 9.20am Sha Tin