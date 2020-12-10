Hong Kong Racing Tips: This looks a Golden opportunity for Mogul

YOU CAN guarantee that the majority of the Hong Kong population will have their eyes firmly focused on their TV screens when local champion GOLDEN SIXTY seeks to repel a strong international challenge in the LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (7:50am).

The Francis Lui-trained superstar has built up a huge fan base following a 10-race winning sequence, only the fourth horse in history to accomplish that feat, and will be looking to cement his local legendary status with a Group 1 victory.

It won’t be easy with the likes of Japanese challenger and reigning HK Champion Miler Admire Mars, former HK champion Beauty Generation and shock Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Order Of Australia in opposition.

Last year’s HK Derby winner however has looked better than ever this season, with three scintillating Group victories as a prep for this contest.

Expect the city to erupt when jockey Vincent Ho launches his explosive trade-mark acceleration in the closing stages.

The LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (6.00am) over a mile and a half, looks a match between HK’s Horse of the Year Exultant and Aiden O’Brien’s MOGUL.

Exultant and Zac Purton have been a match made in heaven, with the champion jockey having partnered the 2018 Hong Kong Vase winner in all of his 11 triumphs.

This time however, they are matched-up against a rival Mogul whom O’Brien has always believed will be a future champion and can use his superior finishing-kick to good effect.

POINTERS

Mogul 6.00am Sha Tin

Golden Sixty 7.50am Sha Tin