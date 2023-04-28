It’s a Voyage to the top for Golden Sixty

Golden Sixty could win a record third-straight FWD Champions Mile on Sunday

ALL EYES of the racing world will be on Hong Kong on Sunday morning, when Sha Tin features three international Group One contests with prize-money totalling around £6.6million.

With the likes of legendary galloper Golden Sixty going for his 25th win from 29 races in the FWD Champions Mile, Romantic Warrior seeking to follow-up last season’s success in the FWD QEII Cup, and flying machines Lucky Sweynesse and Wellington locking horns again in the FWD Chairman’s Sprint, this is an occasion to savour.

Having won more races and more prize-money than any other horse in the history of HK racing, Golden Sixty will start at short odds to reach another milestone when he attempts to win the FWD Champions Mile (9.00am) for the third time.

Having put main rival California Spangle firmly in his place – back in third – when overcoming Romantic Warrior in the Stewards’ Cup over a mile in January, expect his many thousands of supporters to be hailing the ‘people’s champion’ once again in the winners’ circle.

Hong Kong Derby winner VOYAGE BUBBLE is capable of making the frame, having never got the credit he deserves, despite winning both the Classic Mile and Derby this season.

There is no doubt this fast-improving galloper has excelled since the start of the year, and a recent trial suggests he is at the top of his game at present.

It’s difficult to oppose sprinting sensation Lucky Sweynesse in the FWD Chairman’s Sprint Prize (7.50am) over six furlongs.

Since a blip when seeing no daylight behind Wellington in the Hong Kong Sprint back in December, the four-year-old has carried all before him, winning his last four Group races in emphatic style.

It would come as a huge surprise if he were beaten, with old adversary Wellington likely to chase him home.

POINTERS

Golden Sixty & Voyage Bubble (Quinella/ Quinella Place) 9.00am Sha Tin