Hong Kong Racing Tips: Tourbillon has a Diamond chance at Sha Tin

IF THERE is one horse who you can guarantee the local racing population will have their eye on it is the undisputed champion Golden Sixty who lines-up in the Champions Mile (8.55am).

Ranked joint-fifth in the world’s best racehorses, the Francis Lui-trained five-year-old extended his winning sequence to 13 when winning the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup in February, and now totals 16 wins from 17 starts.

With only five rivals taking him on, it would be a huge shock about him getting beat and his very short odds will reflect his chances.

For anyone who fancies a financial interest in the race, reigning Champion Miler Southern Legend and rank-outsider Healthy Happy, racing over his optimum distance and much better than his form suggests, are worth including in forecasts.

The undercard is also worth a close look, with some potential stars for the future, all from champion trainer John Size’s stable, lining-up.

Keep an eye on four-timer seeking Fantastic Way in the FWD Insurance ICBC (Asia) Handicap (6:45am), the exciting once-raced Gallant Express in the FWD Insurance CCB (Asia) Handicap (8:25am), and potential superstar Courier Wonder in the FWD Insurance My Legend Handicap (10:50am), who has climbed 36 pounds in the ratings after just three wins.

One horse that does looks an attractive wager, though, is TOURBILLON DIAMOND, who bids to get his career back on track in the Insurance Act Champion Handicap (10:15am).

The four-year-old has had excuses in his last couple of runs and is much better than is present rating.

POINTERS

Tourbillon Diamond 10.15am Sha Tin