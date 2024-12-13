The Punter Podcast Episode 4: Cheltenham’s Christmas Meeting, Doncaster and Sha Tin

Punter Podcast Episode 4



Brought to you by Brought to you by

It’s jingle all the way to Cheltenham and Doncaster this Saturday as Christmas draws in.

Tom Marriott is joined by City A.M Racing Editor Bill Esdaile for his best bets on the seven ITV races, while trainer Josh Moore dials in to give the latest on his runners.

Further afield, Hong Kong racing expert Wally Pyrah has a couple of fancies for the Sunday morning action at Sha Tin.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.

Throughout the season ‘The Punter’ will preview the weekend’s action every Friday along with in-depth coverage of all the major racing festivals. In a partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, ‘The Punter’ also previews every midweek Wednesday Hong Kong meeting as well as all the major meetings.

Every Friday, and for all major racing Festivals, The Punter Podcast will give you in-depth analysis of the action. Featuring interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners, the podcast is hosted by Tom Marriott, who is joined by Bill Esdaile and Hong Kong racing expert Wally Pyrah.