Newnham and Hewitson on the War path with Eagle

Trainer Mark Newnham currently lies third in the Hong Kong Trainers’ Championship with 20 wins

HONG Kong racing enthusiasts can look forward to another competitive and exciting 10-race programme on Sunday morning, with plenty of potentially exciting prospects on show.

The feature race on the card is the Class Two Lukfook Jewellery Cup (8.10am), a handicap run on the straight five-furlong track and worth around £284,000 in prize money.

All eyes will be drawn to the Dennis Yip flying-machine Fast Network, who spread-eagled his opposition when coming home alone in a fast time over the course and distance last month.

The fact jockey Zac Purton stopped riding in the closing stages, but still had over four lengths in hand over his nearest pursuer speaks volumes for his ability, and it is hard to look beyond him, especially in retained blinkers which worked the oracle on his last start.

The handicapper was never going to be happy, saddling him with a 13lb penalty, but with connections setting their sights to race against Group company in the near future, he should be up to the task, although his odds are going to be prohibitive.

A more attractive proposition for bettors may come in the Lukfook Jewellery Beloved Collection Handicap (8.40am) over seven furlongs.

Purton will again be the centre of attention when he climbs aboard top-weight Packing Power, who blotted his copy book when his unbeaten sequence came to an end with a below par effort, after starting as favourite on his last start over six furlongs.

The Zac-Man was of the opinion this horse needed a step up in distance, and has got his wish, but he still has to give a whopping 17lb to smart handicapper ARMOUR WAR EAGLE.

The Mark Newnham-trained galloper had excuses when given a poor ride – caught wide and never settling – behind Sky Trust over a mile last month.

Now dropped back to his optimum distance, and with Lyle Hewitson returning to the saddle, the five-year-old has recent form – placed behind the likes of useful Packing Hermod and Steps Ahead – which suggests he can win off his present mark in the handicap.

POINTERS

Armour War Eagle 8.40am Sha Tin