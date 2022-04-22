Golden Sixty can defy Spangle to become Hong Kong’s highest earner

Golden Sixty has won 20 of his 23 starts

ALL EYES will be on one horse, GOLDEN SIXTY, when he canters down to the start of the FWD Champions Mile (9.05am).

The six-year-old will be seeking to reserve his place in the history books by becoming the highest earner in Hong Kong racing history if winning on Sunday and taking his prize money to well over £10 million.

The Australian-bred galloper, a winner of 20 of his 23 starts, dispelled any doubts about his well-being, following successive defeats earlier on in the year, with a dominant display in the Group Two Chairman’s Trophy this month.

On that occasion, after travelling closer to the pace than normal, he produced his impressive and trademark finishing-kick to leave his rivals trailing in his wake in the closing stages.

That performance was enough to make most of the Hong Kong milers think twice about taking him on again, with only eight runners going to post on Sunday, but the field does contain one serious contender in California Spangle.

The Tony Cruz-trained four-year-old has gained a high reputation with the Hong Kong racing public, with a series of front-running displays seeing him win six of his nine starts.

There is no doubt the 10-furlong trip taxed his stamina last time, when going down narrowly to Romantic Warrior in last month’s HK Derby, and he now returns to probably his optimum distance of a mile.

With Zac Purton doing the steering, and likely to dictate from the front, he is guaranteed to kick for glory shortly after turning into the straight.

Whether he can contain the finishing burst of Golden Sixty is doubtful, but it remains a fascinating contest in prospect, and one not to be missed.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Golden Sixty 9.05am Sha Tin