Sixty puts in Golden performance

Vincent Ho celebrates aboard Golden Sixty as he wins the Longines Hong Kong Mile on December 10, at Sha Tin Racecourse

HONG Kong’s champion miler Golden Sixty lit up the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin Racecourse on Sunday with a mesmerising performance in the Group One LONGINES Hong Kong Mile.

Ridden by regular pilot Vincent Ho, who was following up his victory in Wednesday’s International Jockeys’ Championship, the eight-year-old produced a blistering turn of foot two furlongs out to scoot clear of his rivals.

It was a real “wow” moment and sparked wild celebrations in the packed stands.

“He’s very special, unbelievable!” said a beaming Ho. “I was confident, even from gate 14, as long as I got into the right position. Everything went pretty ideal. He was travelling very gently with me. I knew we were going to smoke them!”

This was a third Hong Kong Mile for Golden Sixty, matching the achievement of Good Ba Ba earlier this century, and a 26th career success from 30 runs.

Asked about possible retirement for his star horse, Ho feels he has got even more to give.

“He’s achieved so much, but if he is still performing like this and he loves his racing so much, is it the right thing to take away what he loves?”

James McDonald finished second on Voyage Bubble, but he wasn’t to be denied 40 minutes later on Romantic Warrior in the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup, who was winning back-to-back renewals.

It was an impressive display by Danny Shum’s five-year-old who won the Group One Cox Plate in Australia back in October.

He had to be at his toughest to see off the late charge of Luxembourg for Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien, prevailing by a short head.

O’Brien was gracious in defeat as ever. “It shows how competitive it is here,” said O’Brien.

“When they come together like that you can compare ratings. That’s what we want. We’ll try again next year.”

Andre Fabre landed the opening LONGINES Hong Kong Vase with Junko, meaning the Europeans didn’t leave empty-handed.

It was a third success in the Vase for the master French handler who last won it with Flintshire back in 2014.

Lucky Sweynesse won his first LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint under champion jockey Zac Purton with Andrea Atzeni finishing second on outsider Lucky With You.

But it was Golden Sixty who stole the show once again. What a horse.