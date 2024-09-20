Newnham hopes to leave Sha Tin Full of Credit

Trainer Mark Newnham saddles Australian-bred Full Credit at Sha Tin on Saturday.

FORMER 12-time champion trainer John Size sets a conundrum for his followers at Sha Tin when saddling two of his potential superstars, Wunderbar in the Tailorbird Handicap (10.25am) over six furlongs and hugely talented Young Champion in the Woodpecker Handicap (11.00am) over six furlongs.

Size’s stable is renowned for always starting a new season slowly, and you can probably count on one hand the number of times he has welcomed a winner in September.

However, he will surely be expecting his smart gallopers to produce encouraging performances, notably Wunderbar, who returns to the track following knee surgery in January.

The Australian import, and a winner of four of his five races, including beating Hong Kong champion sprinter Ka Ying Rising twice in a month, has had a gentle preparation since returning to serious work in May, trialling four times and improving on each occasion.

The opposition looks decidedly average with maybe Lucy In The Sky and Prawns Eleven, who produced an eye-catching trial recently, looking his principle dangers.

He is hard to overlook, but his short odds will reflect his chance, and it may prove best to watch his comeback run.

Young Champion cost a fortune – reportedly seven figures – when sold from the H H Aga Khan’s empire last season and looks a good purchase having won two of his three starts.

It would come as a major blow if he doesn’t make into a Group horse, but he will probably needs a bit further than this six-furlongs to show his best form and is passed over on this occasion.

Copartner Prance is seeking to produce a winning seven-timer, not done since…. you guessed, Golden Sixty, and will be popular with bettors having drawn an inside gate (three) and with Zac Purton staying loyal.

Take a chance though with bottom-weight FULL CREDIT, a winner from three of his six starts in his first season.

Trainer Mark Newnham has always held high hopes this Australian-bred galloper will turn into a smart sprinter, and he will need to win from his present mark in the handicap to confirm his trainers’ high opinion.

POINTERS

Full Credit 11.00am Sha Tin