Warrior could be Triumphant by Miles

Francis Lui trails Pierre Ng by five in the trainers’ championship

TRAINER Francis Lui sends his heavy artillery to Sha Tin this weekend and will be looking to make inroads into the five-winner deficit he currently trails Pierre Ng by in the trainers’ championship race.

Lui, whose stable have been a model of consistency all season, saddles eight raiders at the track, with at least three of them holding strong claims of success.

Progressive sprinter Baby Crystal will be short odds to complete a hat-trick in the Mong Kok Handicap (7.00am) over five furlongs, while Chancheng Glory in the Hong Kong China Rugby Cup Handicap (9.05am) over a mile and last start winner Lucky Gold in the first division of the Ho Man Tin Handicap (9.35am) over seven furlongs, will be leading fancies.

While newcomer Steps Ahead is rated very smart before his debut in the Jordan Handicap (8.35am) over six furlongs, Lui will most be looking forward to saddling his talented and highly progressive KING MILES in the Kowloon Cricket Club Centenary Cup (8.00am), a handicap over six furlongs.

This son of Exceed And Excel produced some impressive closing sectional times when beating a subsequent winner over the course and distance last month and, with a low draw of five a bonus, he should be hard to beat.

Champion jockey Zac Purton may have disappointed his many thousands of supporters when drawing a blank at Happy Valley in midweek, but he should be back amongst the winners this time, notably with TRIUMPHANT WARRIOR in the Hung Hom Handicap (7.30am) over the extended mile on the all-weather surface.

The Irish-bred gelding suffered a horrendous journey when only run down in the closing stages behind rival Forever Folks on his first try over the trip last month.

With blinkers equipped for the first time and this time mapped for a trouble-free trip, he can offer good value in a highly-competitive contest.

POINTERS

Triumphant Warrior 7.30am Sha Tin

King Miles 8.00am Sha Tin