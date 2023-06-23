All aboard the Purton Express

Zac Purton is 16 winners behind Joao Moreira’s all-time record with eight race meetings remaining

RACING enthusiasts and bettors in Hong Kong have never had it so good in the past week, with five days of top-class racing beamed in live from Royal Ascot, and now a competitive 10-race programme from Sha Tin on Sunday.

All eyes will once again be drawn to reigning champion jockey Zac Purton, who is on his quest to surpass Joao Moreira’s all-time record of 170 wins in a season.

The Zac-Man got back on track with a four-timer last Sunday, and now needs 16 winners from the remaining eight meetings of the season to put his name in the record books.

As always, Purton has a host of winning chances from his full book of rides, including Beauty Eternal in the Group Three Premier Cup Handicap (10.00am) over seven furlongs, and the up-and-coming Golden Express, seeking a four-timer in the Topaz Handicap (11.35am) over six furlongs.

Finding any ride of his that offers some value is always difficult, but once-raced HELIOS EXPRESS is likely to start at fair odds in the Lapis Lazuli Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Toronado was only beaten by a wide draw when just denied on his debut, and this time gets a tempting inside draw in gate one.

With the likes of speedy Dragon’s Luck, improving Naboo Legend and well-handicapped Golden Link, who is sure to be supported, in opposition, his likely odds could be attractive.

Earlier on the card, the Douglas Whyte-trained NATURAL GOLD looks primed for a win before the season closes, when lining-up in division two of the Ruby Handicap (10.30am) over seven furlongs.

The front-running five-year-old bounced back to form when placed behind progressive Flamingo Trillion earlier this month, with subsequent winner Lady’s Choice finishing in behind.

That form reads well against some average opposition, and he should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Natural Gold 10.30am Sha Tin

Helios Express 1.10pm Sha Tin