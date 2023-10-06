Fighter looks to have made himself a winning Deal

Youthful Deal and Excellent Fighter have two strong chances of giving jockey Vincent Ho a winner at Sha Tin

NORMAL service was resumed at Happy Valley last Wednesday when reigning champion jockey Zac Purton produced a masterclass with a winning treble, putting him back on top of the leader board in his quest for a seventh jockeys’ title.

Purton will have numerous winning chances to extend his lead at Sha Tin, with a couple of horses worth noting earlier on in the card.

The champ will need to ride close to his minimum weight – which is unusual at this time of the season – when he climbs aboard light-weight Dazzling Fellow in the competitive Kwok Shui Handicap (7.00am) over nine furlongs.

The David Hall-trained gelding finally got off the mark on the first day of the new Hong Kong season and has obviously impressed Purton in track work since.

Purton then teams up with Danny Shum on Casa Legend, who finds himself in the basement class for the first time, in the Sha Tsui Handicap (7.30am) over seven furlongs.

The five-year-old, who has previously run well on soft ground, looks a different class to his rivals and, provided his jockey can overcome an outside draw, should prove hard to beat.

Only adverse weather conditions can stop hugely talented all-weather performer YOUTHFUL DEAL extending his winning record to five on the surface when he lines up in the Tsuen Fu Handicap (9.05am) over six furlongs.

The Frankie Lor-trained gelding will strip rock-hard fit after trialling and then racing on turf behind speedster Victor The Winner recently, and has the all-important draw one in his favour.

The Ricky Yiu-trained EXCELLENT FIGHTER will have conditions to suit when reappearing in the Yeung Uk Handicap (10.45am) over six furlongs.

This son of Hinchinbrook still looked inexperienced despite winning three times in his first season in Hong Kong and looks to have improved further in the close-season.

POINTERS

Youthful Deal 9.05am Sha Tin

Excellent Fighter 10.45am Sha Tin