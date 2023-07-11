Chance Equaletta to Blitz his rivals down the home straight

The Douglas Whyte-trained Equaletta Blitz is a three-time winner at Happy Valley

SIX-TIME champion jockey Zac Purton may have quietly celebrated his record-breaking eclipse of Joao Moreira’s 170 seasonal winner total on Sunday evening, but don’t expect the Zac-Man to rest on his laurels before the season closes.

As Purton admitted when interviewed during the action over the weekend, he has been ducking and diving with owners and trainers over the past month, and upsetting a few along the way, to get himself booked on potential winners before the season closes.

He probably partners the stand-out performer at the Happy Valley meeting, when he resumes his association with speedy sprinter Seasons Wit in the Lucky Patch Handicap (3.15pm) over five furlongs.

The three-year-old had Purton looking at the big screen in the closing stages for non-existent dangers, when winning over the track and distance last month, and a seven-pound penalty should not stop him winning again.

The slight worry, however, is the form of trainer Jamie Richards’ stable, who are on a losing sequence of 42, and with his odds guaranteed to be short, it may be best to look elsewhere.

For anyone looking for an attractive outsider, bear in mind the Douglas Whyte-trained EQUALETTA BLITZ.

The two-time course and distance winner may have plenty to find with Seasons Wit on their latest form, but is eight pounds better off at the weights with his rival, and more importantly did spread eagle opposition when winning from a three-pound higher mark last season.

With track-side watchers impressed by his present condition – his body weight is close to his last victory – and gallop reports good, he is capable of making the frame at attractive odds, if granted some luck during his journey.

POINTERS

Equaletta Blitz (e/w) 3.15pm Happy Valley