Hong Kong Racing Tips: Hercules to fight off rivals under Purton

ALL EYES will once again be on Champion Jockey Zac Purton under the lights at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

The ‘Zac-Man’ is in a league of his own when riding around the tight and tricky bends of the inner-city circuit.

This is highlighted by the fact he has been leading jockey at the Valley for the last three seasons and his record from last season to the present day makes for staggering reading.

From 274 rides, Purton has over a 50 per cent win and place strike-rate with 66 wins and 73 places.

The Aussie superstar has a ride in all eight races and although none can be considered banker material, no-one in their right mind would write off any of his mounts.

His best chances of success maybe when he teams up with trainer Dennis Yip.

The partnership has had plenty of success in recent seasons and are always worth close scrutiny, especially when they are associated with lightly-raced maidens.

Well-drawn and improving Smart Thinker can go close in the Tseung Kwan O Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs, while HERCULES looks set to leave his previous form behind in the Po Lam Handicap (2.45pm).

The Australian bred five-year-old finally showed a glimmer of ability when a strong-finishing third behind Kinda Cool over track and trip at the backend of last season.

Having returned after his summer break with an encouraging winning trial under Purton, he can prove better than his present handicap mark.

POINTERS

Hercules 2.45pm Happy Valley