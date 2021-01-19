Hong Kong Racing Tips: Purton to notch up 50th winner of the season aboard Oversubscribed

EXPECT reigning champion jockey Zac Purton to bounce back to form when racing resumes with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Purton had a nightmare at Sha Tin last Sunday, with the four-time Champion a short-priced favourite to be leading jockey at the meeting, but was beaten on all his nine rides, including three odds-on shots.

To rub salt into the wound, he was also fined £1,000 for a misdemeanour after the winning line in one contest.

However, the ‘Zac-Man’ is never short on confidence, and will surely fancy his chances of bringing up his fifty winners for the season – he is currently on 49 – with a good book of rides at the city track.

His best chance of success can be when he renews his association with the down in class OVERSUBSCRIBED, who takes his chance in the Ng Fong Handicap (11.45am).

The David Hall-trained galloper last tasted success with Purton aboard in July, and has subsequently posted his best effort since with an encouraging fourth over course and distance last week.

With Hall and Purton having a 33 per cent strike-rate already this season, the omens look good.

Expect Purton to bide his time in midfield and then swoop late down the home straight.

It may also pay to follow a couple of Purton mounts later on the card.

Top-weight Lewis has been crying out to race over the extended mile trip in the Tai Yau Handicap (1.45pm), while the well-drawn Igniting has been given a chance by the handicapper in the closing Sheung Hei Handicap (2.50pm).

POINTERS

Oversubscribed 11.45pm Happy Valley