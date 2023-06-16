Sweet success on the cards for Gummy Gummy and Purton

Zac Purton (left) needs 20 more winners to break Joao Moreira’s (right) Hong Kong record of 170 winners in a single season

THERE are ominous signs that jockey Zac Purton’s quest to ride the most Hong Kong winners in a season is in danger of coming up short.

Purton arrives at Sha Tin on Sunday with 10 booked rides on a highly competitive 11-race programme, and will surely need a red-letter day if he is to give himself a chance of surpassing Joao Moreira’s record of 170 winners.

The Zac-Man, who has at present a total of 151 wins, still needs another 20 victories but only has nine meetings remaining this season to achieve them.

Purton, of course, is always capable of riding a four-timer or even more, especially at Sha Tin, but this is the time of the year when records show plenty of surprise results are in store.

That’s probably understandable, with pressure from owners on trainers looking for a win to help them pay for their horse’s upkeep during the summer holidays.

Once again, nearly all of Purton’s mounts will be at the forefront of the odds board, but he does have one stand-out ride in last-start winner GUMMY GUMMY in the Mei Lam Handicap (1.05pm) over six furlongs on the all-weather surface.

When Purton and trainer Benno Yung have teamed up in the past, it’s been a recipe for success, with the combination currently providing a 36 percent win strike-rate this season.

Gummy Gummy had to work hard early on to obtain the lead when winning last month but was still strong enough to repel challengers down the home straight to score in convincing fashion.

His previous form, when runner-up twice to Youthful Deal, has been given a considerable boost, with that horse completing a hat-trick earlier this month and rising 25 pounds in the handicap.

For anyone looking for an outsider to include in forecasts, keep an eye on Sugar Sugar. His trial form on the surface has been eye-catching.

POINTERS

Gummy Gummy 1.05pm Sha Tin