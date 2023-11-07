Purton to taste Sweet success at Happy Valley

Zac Purton is top of the jockeys’ leaderboard this season

GET READY for another fast, furious and highly competitive nine-race programme when racing returns to Happy Valley in Hong Kong, starting at 10.40am today.

Bettors should take note that the action takes place on the ‘A’ track, where there is only a one-and-a-half furlong home straight, suggesting gallopers need to be up or near the pace when coming around the final bend and making their bid for glory.

Records also show that the draw has also played an important role in determining winners, with low numbers having an excellent record in sprints and a similar story in races over the extended mile, with low numbers holding sway over their wide drawn rivals.

The partnership of trainer John Size and jockey Zac Purton provides the best bet on the card when they team up with top-weight A AMERIC TE SPECSO in the first division of the Chung Hom Kok Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Per Incanto highlighted his credentials when coming from the clouds to finish fourth in his first foray into class four company over five furlongs three weeks ago and is now back racing over his optimum trip, having been a previous dual course and distance winner.

With the Size yard finally hitting top form after a winning double at Sha Tin last Sunday and Purton back on board, having last ridden the five-year-old when they were successful in March, the omens look good.

A low draw is another obvious plus and, with main rival Round The Globe finding it hard to win, and bottom-weight Lyrical Motion looking to have missed some recent track-work, it will be disappointing if he doesn’t get his head in front again.

Purton, back from Australia after disappointment in yesterday’s Melbourne Cup, has a host of winning opportunities on the card yet again.

His ride aboard hat-trick seeking Lightning Bolt is sure to be popular in the Shek O Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs, having an unblemished two from two win-record over the course and distance.

He has, however, gone up 11 points in the ratings for those two wins and didn’t appear to have too much in hand when winning last start.

The son of Acclamation does have to give 12 pounds to equally promising SWEET BRIAR, whom he beat by a neck in September and now finds himself nine pounds worse off at the weights.

The Francis Lui-trained gelding ended last season with two hard-fought victories against smart opposition at Sha Tin and was then the only galloper to be concerned in the finish after a tough run racing up with the pace against Lightning Bolt on his seasonal reappearance.

Guaranteed to strip fitter with that race under his belt and sure to be up in the firing-line once again from the off, he looks capable of resuming winning form.

POINTERS

A Americ Te Specso 1.10pm Happy Valley

Sweet Briar 2.15pm Happy Valley