Hong Kong Racing Tips: Get set for a Purton Party at the Valley

Zac Purton has a very strong book of rides on Wednesday at Happy Valley

NO PRIZES for guessing that former champion jockey Zac Purton will carry huge expectations when racing resumes at Happy Valley with a nine-race programme today.

Purton was at his imperious best at the city-track last Sunday, riding five winners and five places on the 10-race card, sending his many thousands of supporters into raptures of delight.

With his nemesis Joao Moreira beginning a six-meeting ban, the ‘Zac-Man’ cut Moreira’s sizeable advantage in the jockeys’ championship race down to 13 and he has another five free-hits before the Brazilian pilot resumes riding.

Purton has his dance-card marked in eight of the nine races and the gods of fortune are certainly smiling on him at present.

Low draw numbers are always important when racing takes place at the tight inner-city circuit and the Australian finds himself on seven gallopers who have low number draws, with four of them coming from the plum inside alley in stall one.

The likes of last-start winner Stoltz in the Hong Kong Park Handicap (10.45am) over five furlongs, consistent Red Impact in the Morse Park Handicap (12.15pm) over nine furlongs, and highly-rated newcomer Joyful Mood in Division Three of the Penfold Park Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs, are all going to be heavily supported.

In fact, Purton will have the majority of the betting pools riding on him, with bettors including him in every exotic wager available and sure to be expecting another big pay-day after Sunday’s success.

Finding anything that Purton rides which may offer some value is going to be tough, but maybe his mount PARTY WARRIOR, who comes from the inside draw, in the Kowloon Park Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs fits the bill.

Since beating subsequent winner Here Comes Ted back in November, the Francis Lui four-year-old has suffered a couple of near misses, after coming from awkward draws and finding himself too far back before rattling home in impressive closing sectional times.

This time there can be no excuse, with the inside draw in his favour, and the jockey likely to have him in midfield before unleashing his trade-mark strong finish.

Joyful Genius is another probable market-leader for Purton when he races in Division One of the Penfold Park Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs, but he may be worth opposing with ultra-consistent XPONENTIAL.

Recent placed efforts behind the likes of Toronado Phantom, Flying Ace and Prance Dragon suggest he doesn’t like to get his head in front too often, but all those gallopers went on to win again carrying penalties, and he finally gets an all-important inside draw after previously coming from awkward numbers.

He is mapped to get an ideal journey, following the early pace from the off, and then can make his bid for glory turning into the home straight. Hopefully he will have enough in hand to hold off his rivals.

POINTERS

Xponential 12.45pm Happy Valley

Party Warrior 1.15pm Happy Valley