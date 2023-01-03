Put Faith in Heroic Purton to start 2023 with a Flash

HKJC Chief Executive Officer Mr Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges presents Zac Purton with a souvenir to celebrate his reaching 1,500 wins in Hong Kong.

NO PRIZES for guessing reigning champion Zac Purton is the jockey to follow when racing resumes for the first time in 2023 at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

The five-time HK champion, who celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday, has surprisingly only six rides on the nine-race programme, but all can be given first-rate chances.

With a staggering 72 winners already this season – a dozen have come in the last fortnight – Purton is well on his way to overhauling Joao Moreira’s record breaking 170 seasonal wins in the territory.

The Zac-Man has proved he is in a league of his own, having just surpassed 1500 winners in his Hong Kong career – second only to 13-time champion Douglas Whyte for victories in the record books – and is riding at the peak of his powers.

Purton can get off the mark at the meeting when he renews his association with the John Size-trained ACT OF FAITH in division one of the Mut Wah Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

An outside draw of 11 should be a worry in any race at the city track, but this Australian-bred galloper is quick out of the stalls and, with slow starters all around him, should soon position himself near the head of affairs from the off.

Having already won in clear-cut fashion on only his second start last month, when he was backed off the boards to do so, he clearly has good ability and is capable of racing against better company than he meets here.

An hour later, Purton finally jumps aboard the desperately unlucky JUNEAU FLASH in the Hung To Handicap (1.45pm) over five furlongs.

This lightly-raced son of Starspangledbanner has had no luck in all three career starts, and this was highlighted by his second to rival Faribault last month, after a wide journey throughout.

On that occasion, despite a tough run, he dashed strongly in the closing stages, but all too late, and should have won.

He looks a winner without a penalty, and it’s worth pointing out that Purton has selected him over recent winners Amazing Rocky and Faribault who both had Purton on top when winning last time.

The Hip Wo Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs is the most interesting contest on the card.

Progressive four-year-old HEROIC MASTER, with Purton in the saddle and stepping up in distance for the first time, locks horns against equally fast-improving Gold Gold Baby, who is seeking his fourth course win this season.

The Frankie Lor-trained Heroic Master lost nothing in defeat when third to useful California Deeply from a wide draw on only his third start over five furlongs in November.

This time with an inside draw in his favour, and a step up in distance an obvious plus, he may have too much class for renowned strong finisher Gold Gold Baby, who has risen 25lb in the handicap since September and has another hefty nine-pound penalty to carry after his most recent success.

POINTERS

Act of Faith 12.45pm Happy Valley

Juneau Flash 1.45pm Happy Valley

Heroic Master 2.50pm Happy Valley