A bit of Luck could send Golden Bolting home to win

Zac Purton is rides both Lightning Bolt and Golden Luck at Happy Valley

WITH racing at Happy Valley taking place on the ‘A’ track, bettors should pay close attention to draw numbers, especially in races over six furlongs and the extended mile course.

Records over the last three seasons show that gallopers drawn low or close to the rails have a decided advantage over their rivals on the sprint track, while in extended mile contests, draws one and two seem the place to be for determining winners.

Lady Luck has smiled on champion jockey Zac Purton, with four of his seven rides being allocated favourable inside numbers, notably GOLDEN LUCK in the first division of the Po Lam Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs and LIGHTNING BOLT in the Cha Kwo Ling Handicap (3.50pm), again over six furlongs.

The Manfred Man-trained gelding, Golden Luck, has been burdened with outside draws in five of his last six races, and the only time he drew a low number with Purton aboard, he won over the course and distance in June.

After running well from an awkward barrier on his recent seasonal appearance, he subsequently produced an impressive trial win in a fast time, which augurs well for his chances, especially with draw two in his favour.

Purton has also been lucky with recent winner Lightning Bolt, who has drawn the inside number one, following a shock – but nevertheless convincing – win over the course and distance a fortnight ago.

A five-pound penalty looks lenient, especially having beaten a competitive field of handicappers, including talented Reward Smile, as well as having raced from an awkward outside draw.

POINTERS

Golden Luck 1.45pm Happy Valley

Lightning Bolt 3.50pm Happy Valley