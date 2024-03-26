Atzeni to Zoom home aboard Whyte’s Boom

Andrea Atzeni has ridden 33 winners in Hong Kong this season

AFTER all the excitement surrounding the BMW Hong Kong Derby at Sha Tin last Sunday, racing resumes at Happy Valley today for their regular mid-week slot, hosting nine races, starting at 10.40am.

The word ‘Firm’ eventually made it into the track condition description at Sha Tin last weekend for the first time since well before last Christmas.

Hopefully this will be the beginning of the two tracks in the city finally not being overwatered before the action takes place (there has always been very little rain in the territory), providing a level playing field for the majority of gallopers.

Former 13-time Champion Jockey-turned-trainer Douglas Whyte will surely arrive at the Valley with high expectations that he can continue his good form at the city track, which has provided his stable with 17 of their 27 victories this season.

Delving deeper into this season’s records, Whyte has produced just under a 33 percent win and place record from his raiders and has saddled winners at the last two meetings at the venue.

The stable send seven raiders to the Valley, with the majority holding sound claims of adding to their current tally.

Whyte has recently found a recipe for success by utilising the 10-pound claim of rapidly improving Ellis Wong aboard some of his gallopers.

Wong has a 50 percent strike-rate, two from four for the stable, and the trainer has been quick to book the 23-year-old for a couple of his last-start winners who carry penalties.

King Eccellente was hugely impressive when thundering down the home straight and winning in commanding style over the course and distance a fortnight ago.

Unfortunately, the three-time track and trip winner has drawn another outside gate (11) in the second division of the Lok Fu Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The partnership will need plenty of luck during the journey but, if getting a clear run, will surely go close.

It’s a similar story with fast-starting Harmony Fire, who has drawn the widest gate (12) in the Hok Yuen Handicap (1.45pm) over five furlongs.

The four-time winner and Wong spread-eagled their rivals when winning last month and have continued to look good in both their trackwork and a recent trial.

Whyte looks to have found a great opportunity for ZOOM BOOM, a former three-time winner over a mile when known as Alabama Boy in the UK, who lines up in the Ma Tau Kok Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

This son of Awtaad has never had any luck in the last couple of months when competing against stronger opposition at Sha Tin and is surely better than his present handicap mark.

This bottom-weight won at the Valley over six furlongs earlier in the season and the booking of Andrea Atzeni is an eye-catching one.

With a favourable low draw presenting him with a likely trouble-free journey, he is a confident choice to go close.

POINTERS

Zoom Boom e/w 2.15pm Happy Valley