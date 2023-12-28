Feeling right for Richards’ Eagle to soar to victory

The Jamie Richards-trained Armour Eagle has won twice over course and distance in the past

WITH the action having come thick and fast for racing fans in Hong Kong over the festive period, there’s more to look forward to with another exciting and competitive eight-race programme at Happy Valley today.

Racing takes place on the C+3 track, renowned for measuring just the narrow width of a cricket pitch, and where luck always plays an important role in results.

Races over six furlongs are a prime example, with the inside draw one, having a 22 percent win strike-rate over the last three seasons, and horses with double-figure draws, accumulating only two wins between them, in the same period.

Former Kiwi champion trainer Jamie Richards, who with his wife Danielle, celebrated the birth of their first child in the territory last week, could have cause for further celebration, when he saddles a couple of interesting contenders at the city track.

The highly competitive High West Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs looks a wide-open contest with the likes of Lightning Bolt, strongly-fancied Viva Chaleur and A Americ Te Specso all catching the eye.

However, the handicapper has finally relented and dropped the Richards-trained ARMOUR EAGLE a couple of pounds in the ratings, despite not having much luck in recent races.

Earlier in October, the former Australian speedster faced a near impossible task when trying to give emerging star Galaxy Patch 11 pounds at Sha Tin, but was only beaten two-and-a half lengths.

That form is the best on view, so with a positive low draw (3) and racing off a one-pound lower mark in the handicap since his last win, with James McDonald in the saddle, his chance looks bright.

Richards could have visited the winners’ circle earlier in the card, when he saddles in-form ERNEST FEELING in the second division of the Pat Sin Leng Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

This renowned strong-finishing sprinter is in the form of his life this season, recording a win and second since joining Richards’ stable.

Coming from the ‘golden alley’ of draw one has to be the icing on the cake, and he should take plenty of beating.

POINTERS

Ernest Feeling 1.45pm Happy Valley

Armour Eagle (e/w) 2.15pm Happy Valley