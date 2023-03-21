Vincent Ho set to Reach Goal on Lor’s Vitality

Vincent Ho secured his 500th win in Hong Kong on Sunday

MID-WEEK racing in Hong Kong returns to the infamous ‘C+3’ course at Happy Valley, characterised by a short home straight of just over one-and-a-half furlongs, with the width of the track being less than the length of a cricket pitch.

Historically, it’s tough for horses drawn wide. At the last two meetings run on the ‘C+3’ course, only one galloper was victorious from a stall higher than seven in 17 races, and 10 horses were victors when drawn low between stalls one and five.

It’s obviously not impossible to win from wide draw numbers, but plenty of luck will be needed to overcome a sizable disadvantage.

Jockey Vincent Ho, who celebrated his 500th career win in the territory at Sha Tin on Sunday, will be confident of adding to that tally with a full book of rides on the nine-race programme.

The gods of fortune have certainly smiled on the 32-year-old, with a number of his fancied mounts allocated low draws during the action.

The aptly-named Ho Ho Junior should go close in the Lyndhurst Handicap (10.45am) over the extended mile, especially with the inside draw in stall one in his favour, while Righteous Arion – unlucky in defeat recently – has a chance of compensation from another good draw in division one of the Old Bailey Handicap (11.15am) over six furlongs.

His most interesting mount, however, has to be GORGEOUS VITALITY who seeks to get back into the winning groove in the Police Cup Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

The Australian-bred galloper by top sire Deep Field improved 23lbs in the ratings when winning two races over five furlongs last season, but has yet to register a win in three attempts this season.

All three contests have been over the minimum distance but, judged on how strongly Frankie Lor’s gelding finished off in the closing stages in all of them, a step up in distance for the first time should produce the necessary improvement.

With a low draw in stall three a bonus, he is mapped to sit just off the quick pace from the off and then unleash his customary strong finish to good effect in the closing stages.

Talking of gods of fortune, trainer Ricky Yiu must have been rubbing shoulders with them, such has been his recent run of good luck.

The former champion trainer added the Hong Kong Derby to his CV with Voyage Bubble on Sunday, and has had a staggering run of winners since the beginning of the year.

The success of Mighty Stride in the final race at Sha Tin on Sunday brought his total to 24 victories since the beginning of January and he has already visited the winners’ circle nine times this month.

All four of his raiders can be given chances at the Valley, with progressive REACH GOAL, a convincing course winner earlier this month, certainly capable of defying his penalty in the Staunton Handicap (12.15pm) over nine furlongs.

